Liverpool head to Bournemouth knowing they are up against the Premier League‘s most in-form team, who have scored 16 goals in their last four top-flight matches.

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool at the Dean Court promises goals aplenty, but then so did the Reds’ recent narrow 1-0 win at Brentford.

What we can guarantee, though, is that both teams will be confident in their own abilities going into the game, and neither will be willing to compromise too much on their principles.

In-form opposition

Bournemouth‘s attacking trio of Justin Kluivert, Dango Ouattara and Antoine Semenyo have scored 14 goals between them in their last four matches, netting six, five and three respectively in that time.

The Cherries’ best-ever top-flight points tally came last season when they managed a total of 48 points, ensuring a finish of 12th. They currently have 40 points with 15 matches still to play.

Andoni Iraola’s team are currently 13 points better off than at the same stage of last season’s campaign. They are currently on a club record 11-match unbeaten run in top-flight football (seven wins and four draws).

Liverpool aren’t in bad shape themselves, though, of course.

The Reds have won all 14 league games this season when they have scored the game’s first goal and have won 23 of 24 such matches in all competitions.

Slot’s side have scored in 33 of their 35 fixtures this season, and in the games they failed to find a goal, they lost.

They are unbeaten in their last 18 league games (13 wins and five draws) since the 1-0 home loss to Nottingham Forest in September.

Mo Salah moving up the charts

As ever, another game brings another chance for Mo Salah to move up the various goalscoring charts.

The Egyptian is the highest scorer in the history of this fixture, with nine goals in 11 appearances.

One more goal would see Liverpool’s No. 11 join Frank Lampard in joint-sixth on the Premier League‘s highest goalscorers list, with 177 goals.

He also needs to score just once to register 20 league goals in a season for the club for the fifth time and the first occasion since 2021-22.

Salah is fourth on Liverpool’s all-time list of top goalscorers, seven behind Gordon Hodgson who managed 241 in 377 appearances from 1926 to 1935.

This season’s scorers

Bournemouth: Kluivert 12, Ouattara 8, Semenyo 8, Evanilson 5, Brooks 2, Huijsen 2, Kerkez 2, Unal 2, Christie 1, Cook 1, Jebbison 1, Sinisterra 1, Tavernier 1

Liverpool: Salah 23, Gakpo 15, Diaz 12, Jota 8, Nunez 6, Szoboszlai 4, Elliott 3, Jones 3, Mac Allister 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Konate 2, Van Dijk 2, Chiesa 1, Danns 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).