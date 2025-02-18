Everton hosted the first match inside their new stadium on Monday night, and a Liverpool fan scored the first-ever goal at the ground and celebrated in style with the six-finger salute!

You could not have asked for a better start to life at Everton‘s Bramley-Moore Dock stadium, with a quick reminder sent about Liverpool’s success with little time to spare.

The new 52,000-seater stadium hosted a test game on Monday evening, with Everton‘s under-18s side hosting Wigan as 10,000 fans watched on.

It took only 12 minutes for the first goal to be scored, with 18-year-old midfielder Harrison Rimmer the one responsible for etching his name in history before showing off his true colours.

Rimmer, a big Liverpool fan, gleefully displayed six fingers towards the Everton fans in celebration (twice!) – a timely reminder of the Reds’ collection of European Cups.

Harrison Rimmer, he’s one of our own pic.twitter.com/43LFgKGM5E — Olivia (@JotaBelieveIt) February 17, 2025

It was, obviously, met with Everton‘s trademark booing, but it was the type of pot-stirring Liverpool fans love to see – and even Arne Slot!

Ahead of Slot’s pre-Aston Villa press conference, he spoke with Sky Sports’ Vinny O’Connor, who told him: “I was at the new stadium [Everton] last night.”

With a knowing smile, Slot asked: “Oh, who scored the first?”

The response, to the Liverpool boss’ delight, was: “A Liverpool fan!”

Wigan went on to win the match 2-1 – some things never change, even when moving into a new stadium over two miles away.

As you would expect, there were plenty of brilliant reactions on social media after Rimmer’s celebration. He truly seized his moment!:

They scraped survival twice, cycled through owners and managers, and after years of waiting, finally opened their shiny new stadium – meant to be a fresh start… … only for a Liverpool fan to score the first-ever goal and hit a "6 Times" celebration. The Ev ?? pic.twitter.com/Pcy6nwooTo — The Kop Watch (@TheKopWatch) February 17, 2025

Harrison Rimmer who scored for Wigan clearly supports the shite and celebrated by holding up 6 fingers. Few minutes later, he touches the ball and some blue can be heard over commentary saying “break his fucking legs” Hahahaha we’re home. pic.twitter.com/slepbUpYNV — Nath (@Nath_1878) February 17, 2025

Arne Arne sign him up https://t.co/y70QmJo28D — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) February 17, 2025

Harrison Rimmer scoring the first goal at Everton’s new stadium giving it the “6 Times” gesture! ?????? Couldn’t get more Everton could ya? ? pic.twitter.com/ZoASrzBNHm — Jay Pearson (@JimmyCully) February 17, 2025

First goal at Everton’s new ground and this fellas put up 6 times hahahahahahahhahahahahahaahhaah. Harrison Rimmer take a bow lad ??? pic.twitter.com/doRUf9Sksx — DJ (@dannyjob89) February 17, 2025

Never change, Everton. Never change.