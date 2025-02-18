➔ SUPPORT US
Liverpool fan scores first-ever goal at Everton’s new stadium – with ‘6 times’ celebration

Everton hosted the first match inside their new stadium on Monday night, and a Liverpool fan scored the first-ever goal at the ground and celebrated in style with the six-finger salute!

You could not have asked for a better start to life at Everton‘s Bramley-Moore Dock stadium, with a quick reminder sent about Liverpool’s success with little time to spare.

The new 52,000-seater stadium hosted a test game on Monday evening, with Everton‘s under-18s side hosting Wigan as 10,000 fans watched on.

It took only 12 minutes for the first goal to be scored, with 18-year-old midfielder Harrison Rimmer the one responsible for etching his name in history before showing off his true colours.

Rimmer, a big Liverpool fan, gleefully displayed six fingers towards the Everton fans in celebration (twice!) – a timely reminder of the Reds’ collection of European Cups.

It was, obviously, met with Everton‘s trademark booing, but it was the type of pot-stirring Liverpool fans love to see – and even Arne Slot!

Ahead of Slot’s pre-Aston Villa press conference, he spoke with Sky Sports’ Vinny O’Connor, who told him: “I was at the new stadium [Everton] last night.”

With a knowing smile, Slot asked: “Oh, who scored the first?”

The response, to the Liverpool boss’ delight, was: “A Liverpool fan!”

Wigan went on to win the match 2-1 – some things never change, even when moving into a new stadium over two miles away.

As you would expect, there were plenty of brilliant reactions on social media after Rimmer’s celebration. He truly seized his moment!:

Never change, Everton. Never change.

