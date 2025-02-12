Arne Slot has a few injury issues to navigate for his side’s short trip to Goodison Park, with at least two first-team players ruled out of the Premier League match.

Liverpool have to quickly move on from their FA Cup exit, with one last trip to Goodison Park which could open up a nine-point gap at the top with a win.

Everton, however, have found form under David Moyes and the atmosphere will need to be safely navigated by Liverpool if they are to leave one last wound at the Toffees’ home.

Ahead of Wednesday’s 7.30pm (GMT) kickoff, here is a look at who is in doubt and who is not available for Liverpool:

Slot did not offer a verdict one way or another on Alexander-Arnold‘s chances of being involved, but he did reveal that he was involved in part of Monday’s training session.

“Let’s see how he is today (Tuesday). He will train hopefully with us again and we have to decide if we take him to the game,” Slot explained.

Liverpool do not need to take a risk with the vice-captain as Conor Bradley is fit to start having been one of the 10 players left out of the squad for the FA Cup tie at Plymouth.

There was no new update on Jones after he did not feature over the weekend as planned, with the midfielder telling Slot that he didn’t feel “fully recovered yet.”

It is likely that the gap between the two matches will be enough for Jones to have fully recovered from the unknown issue as he was involved in Tuesday’s training session.

Gomez, however, will play no part in the derby after pulling up in the early stages of his return to action at Plymouth.

The issue is “the same leg again where he had the injury last time,” but Liverpool are still assessing the extent of centre-back’s cruel setback.

Morton remains sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Predicting Slot’s lineup feels fairly straightforward with those left out over the weekend to make an immediate return, with the No. 9 role the only position up for debate.

Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota played the full 90 on the south coast while Darwin Nunez made a late 32-minute cameo – it will be intriguing to see who Slot opts for.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Everton

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Quansah, Konate, Alexander-Arnold*, Bradley, Tsimikas, Robertson, Norris

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo, McConnell

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Chiesa

* In doubt