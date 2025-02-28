Though Liverpool’s fixture list is still subject to change, as it stands title rivals Arsenal are set to play before the Reds in five of the next six matchweeks.

With Liverpool holding a 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League the onus is on Arsenal to not drop any more points as they hope to vie for the title.

That makes the upcoming fixture list for March and April particularly tense as Mikel Arteta’s side will play before Liverpool in five of the next six matchweeks.

The Gunners will also host Chelsea for their game in hand on the weekend Liverpool face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final.

As it stands, with a number of fixtures still subject to change pending Champions League and FA Cup scheduling, Liverpool and Arsenal‘s league schedule is as follows:

March

LIVERPOOL vs. Southampton – Saturday, March 8, 3pm

– Saturday, March 8, 3pm Man United vs. ARSENAL – Sunday, March 9, 4.30pm

ARSENAL vs. Chelsea – Sunday, March 16, 1.30pm

April

ARSENAL vs. Fulham – Tuesday, April 1, 7.45pm

LIVERPOOL vs. Everton – Wednesday, April 2, 8pm

Everton vs. ARSENAL – Saturday, April 5, 1.30pm

Fulham vs. LIVERPOOL – Sunday, April 6, 2pm*

ARSENAL vs. Brentford – Saturday, April 12, 5.30pm*

LIVERPOOL vs. West Ham – Sunday, April 13, 2pm*

Ipswich vs. ARSENAL – Sunday, April 20, 2pm

Leicester vs. LIVERPOOL – Sunday, April 20, 4.30pm

ARSENAL vs. Crystal Palace – Saturday, April 26, 5.30pm*

LIVERPOOL vs. Tottenham – Sunday, April 27, 4.30pm*

* Subject to change

There are still a number of factors at play which could force a reshuffle of the fixture list for both Liverpool and Arsenal.

Both sides are in the last 16 of the Champions League and could, if they continue to progress, even meet in the semi-finals of the competition with the first leg at the end of April.

And if Liverpool are scheduled to play on a Tuesday night in the Champions League their Sunday kickoffs would be moved to the Saturday.

Furthermore, with Crystal Palace still in the FA Cup – hosting Millwall in the fifth round on Saturday – their trip to the Emirates would need to be moved to a midweek if they progress to the semi-finals.

But as it stands at least, Arsenal face the task of playing before Liverpool in the majority of their fixtures over the next two months.

That could go either way for Arteta’s side, but given the pressure they are facing in chasing a side with a sizeable lead at the top of the table, they run the risk of conceding the title before the Reds even play.