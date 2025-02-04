Liverpool were one of only five clubs not to bolster their squad in the January transfer window, but there was a clear consensus from the media when assessing the inactivity.

Arne Slot has guided his Liverpool team to the top of the Premier League table, the top of the Champions League, a semi-final berth in the Carabao Cup and a place in the FA Cup fourth round.

As it stands, four trophies are still in play. Though, we have the scars from how it all fell apart last season and there was an obvious desire to build from a position of strength.

Liverpool did not dip into the January transfer market and will continue as they were. Here is what members of the media had to say.

Liverpool’s transfer approach ought to be trusted…

Writing for the Echo, Paul Gorst highlighted that there “has to be an element of trust” to the decisions made in the market as Liverpool are not top for nothing:

“Results, like always in football, will dictate the wisdom of the transfer stance but Slot and his current crop have certainly shown they should be trusted for the remainder of the campaign, particularly knowing victory in their very next Premier League fixture – away to Everton – will send them nine points clear of Arsenal in second. “There may well be some work to do this summer, even for a team who could enter next season as champions of England. That being said, there was only ever really minor tweaks needed this month and if Liverpool couldn’t find a suitable candidate to improve a squad that is justifiably earning plaudits as Europe’s strongest right now, then there has to be an element of trust to their decisions.”

James Pearce, of the Athletic, offered a club perspective on the subject, saying there “are no regrets” internally as there was not a glaring need for reinforcements:

“It was part of the club’s strategy to sit tight during this season’s winter window rather than a case of the owners being unwilling to sanction investment. Their self-sustaining business model means Liverpool need to be shrewd with how they use their resources and there will certainly be incomings come the summer. “Those craving the sight of Liverpool buying from a position of strength this winter were left disappointed. But, internally at the club, there are no regrets. They didn’t see a need for reinforcements. “This squad has built the perfect platform to secure silverware this season and they are being backed to finish the job over the next four months.”

You ought to be sensing a theme, and Sky Sports‘ Vinny O’Connor kept it going by describing Liverpool’s approach as “measured” in the face of silverware ambitions this season:

“It was the window we were always expecting from the moment Arne Slot made the point he wasn’t desperate for new signings in the summer, so it would be strange to perform a U-turn on that in January. “And it’s easy to see the logic. Liverpool currently enjoy a six-point lead in the Premier League title race, they finished top of the Champions League standings and they are 90 minutes away from a return to Wembley in another League Cup final – albeit they have a one-goal deficit to overturn at home to Spurs. […] “Yes, there hasn’t been the excitement of a signing that could be looked upon as enhancing Liverpool’s quest for multiple successes this season, but it’s a measured approach that may pay greater dividends in the long term.”

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle senses that it was “probably not” a gamble to stick with the same squad as Arsenal themselves did not bolster their side to challenge the Reds:

“Liverpool, of course, have good reason to keep their powder dry regards transfer business given the long-term question marks over so many areas of the squad. The oft-cited cliche that next summer could be a big one may be a necessity with Slot having had a season to assess his players and now, with the help of sporting director Richard Hughes and the recruitment team, able to mould his options accordingly. “Is it a gamble for Liverpool to not make a new signing? Given nearest title challengers Arsenal have failed to address their perceived shortcomings in attack, probably not. And if the Premier League trophy is lifted aloft at Anfield in late May, not even the most transfer-centric of supporters will mind the Reds not even challenging to win the latest window.”

GOAL‘s Mark Doyle, however, was more of the view that the club “have taken a big risk” having seen their season fall apart last year due to injuries and fatigue:

“Make no mistake about it, Liverpool have taken a big risk by deciding against strengthening their squad during the winter window. Injuries and fatigue eventually caught up with them last year and history could repeat itself in 2025 – particularly as they still look short in defence. “However, at least Arne Slot‘s side are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League, having also progressed directly to the last 16 of the Champions League.”

It will have to be a completely different story in the summer…

There are obvious areas in need of strengthening in this Liverpool squad, which will only grow in urgency if Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah were all to leave.

Jamie Carragher, speaking to Sky Sports, looked ahead to the summer and identified the positions that need the most attention:

“There’s definitely areas of Liverpool’s team that can be really improved. But I think that is something for the summer. “Centre forward is a position they could really improve in. I think attacking midfield is another one. A left-sided defender too. “But for me, I have that much trust over what these guys tend to do over the last eight to ten years. Even if I think they should buy, I look at the operation at Liverpool and go: they know more than me. “Every fan gets excited about players coming in – I would love Liverpool to sign another defender – but I trust these people know what they’re doing because their track record says they do.”

Joe Rimmer, of the Echo, couldn’t also help looking ahead to the job Richard Hughes and Co. have ahead of them in the summer, but concluded it’s “a problem for another day”: