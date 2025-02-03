Liverpool have sanctioned a loan move for midfielder Dominic Corness for the remainder of the 2024/25 season, with the 21-year-old joining League Two’s Gillingham.

Corness was handed an early chance to catch the eye of Arne Slot in pre-season but soon dropped back to the under-21s, where he has remained.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan in Switzerland with Yverdon Sport, his first experience being a regular in a first-team environment.

He made 21 appearances in total before injury ended his campaign prematurely.

At the academy, Corness is considered one of the leaders and was described by coach Barry Lewtas as a “coach on the pitch,” a valuable trait but his development will be better served elsewhere.

To that end, Liverpool have sanctioned a move to League Two for the midfielder, joining a Gillingham side who sit 17th in the table – nine points above the relegation zone.

A switch to the Football League is the right next step for Corness, who will turn 22 in May and is at a crucial juncture of his career due to the nature of being in limbo between the academy and first team.

This will only be Corness’ second stint in senior football and he will hope to earn consistent minutes to make positive strides away from the club.

Typically deployed as a deep-lying midfielder, Corness, who has been with the club since the age of five, will have his future reassessed at the end of the season but for now, his full focus will be with Gillingham, who meet Barrow on Saturday.

All the best, Dominic!