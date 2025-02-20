The media dissected a flawed Liverpool performance in their 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, seeing it as another “missed opportunity” in the title race.

Arne Slot‘s side dropped two further points in the Premier League on Wednesday evening, with issues at both ends of the pitch.

Liverpool were behind at half-time, despite Mohamed Salah giving them the lead, needing a Trent Alexander-Arnold equaliser in the second half.

Here’s how the media assessed the Reds’ draw at Villa Park.

A point was no disaster, but it was still a frustrating night…

On X, David Lynch could see both positives and negatives on show:

“Because it’s not looking like over 90 points to win the Premier League this season, there are probably a few more games where you can take a ‘good point’. “But tonight feels like a missed opportunity and owes much to Liverpool being a little too easy to score against of late.”

Similarly, Ben Fisher of the Guardian feels Slot may ultimately feel content about the result:

“Arne Slot may find it tough to decipher and digest a draw that ultimately tightens Liverpool’s grip at the top. “Given how close the Aston Villa substitute Donyell Malen came to snatching a 95th-minute winner, though, perhaps it will be easy enough.”

Gregg Evans of The Athletic wondered how costly more dropped points could be come May, though:

“Taking maximum points from a team that had not lost in 12 Premier League home games was always going to be a difficult ask, yet these are the type of games that set the champions apart. “It was at this venue back in 2019 when Liverpool scored two late goals to win 2-1 in the title-winning year and results like that make a difference. “The fact they have now dropped four points within a week will only enhance the nerves.”

Mark Jones of the Mirror was critical of Liverpool’s game management:

“Ahead in the game and seeking to punish Villa’s high line, you thought that this clash looked perfectly set up for Liverpool at 0-1. “But a combination of their own slack play and Villa’s determination saw the hosts wrestle control. “Liverpool were far too reactive, both in defence and midfield, to the Villa attackers building momentum.”

Tom Collomosse of the Daily Mail feels the result can only be truly assessed after the next two games:

“The significance of this result will become apparent only after Liverpool’s next two games. “Beat Man City and Newcastle, and this looks a decent night’s work. “Fail to win either and it will seem a serious missed opportunity, especially with so many chances squandered.”

Darwin Nunez was focused on by others, following an awful miss at 2-2…

The Times‘ Paul Joyce said Nunez’s moment to forget played a big part in the outcome:

“Not for the first time in his fitful Liverpool career Darwin Nunez had been responsible for driving his manager to sheer distraction and the ramifications could immediately be felt. “Instead of a ten point lead at the top of the Premier League table, Liverpool’s cushion is eight.”

Darwin Nunez with a miss worth 0.89(xG). pic.twitter.com/KQryBhEXre — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) February 19, 2025

The Telegraph‘s John Percy compared the miss to another famous one at Villa Park in the past:

“Liverpool supporters of a certain vintage will remember an infamous miss from Ronny Rosenthal at Villa Park over 30 years ago. “Memories of the howler which filled so many blooper videos will have come flooding back after an equally abysmal moment for Darwin Nunez which Liverpool will be hoping does not prove too costly in their pursuit of the title.”

Finally, the Independent‘s Pete Hall assessed how Nunez’s miss ensured Liverpool lost the potential to “end the title race as a contest”: