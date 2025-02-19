Liverpool’s inability to take their chances forced them to settle for a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, a result that highlighted the need for a centre-forward in the summer.

Aston Villa 2-2 Liverpool

Premier League (26) | Villa Park

February 19, 2025

Goals: Tielemans 38′, Watkins 45+3′; Salah 29′, Alexander-Arnold 61′

1. Points not a disaster this season

In many recent seasons, a draw from even the toughest of away fixtures would rightly be considered a disaster by supporters.

Manchester City‘s relentlessness and the fact that over 90 points would be required to win the Premier League meant there was no longer any such thing as a ‘good point’.

However, in a campaign where City have collapsed, Arsenal‘s squad is decimated, and Liverpool are in transition under Arne Slot, it looks like a less lofty total is going to be required.

As such, claiming a draw away to Aston Villa is not the worst result in the world.

2. Liverpool need a centre-forward

Of course, the Reds would have taken all three points had they simply converted more than two of the 17 shots and 2.44xG they generated at Villa Park.

That they didn’t owes much to an issue that has continued to rear its head all season: the lack of a reliable centre-forward option.

It is no surprise that Diogo Jota has not been at his best given his fitness issues, but they are unlikely to ever resolve themselves.

And Darwin Nunez showed here in missing an open goal that he cannot finish consistently enough for a team with Liverpool’s aims.

Whatever else happens this summer, Slot simply must bring in a central striker.

3. Need to tighten up at the back

If you’re looking for a disastrous recipe for a football team, then combining that wastefulness with a weakness at the back is it.

Liverpool gave up just 0.73xG in this game and yet somehow managed to concede twice to surrender all three points.

That has been a theme of late, with five goals hitting the back of the Reds’ net across the last three games.

That habit must immediately be stamped out if this side is to go on and deliver the Premier League title that for so long has looked inevitable.

4. Gravenberch form a concern

Beyond poor finishing and a porous backline, arguably the biggest concern for Liverpool was the performance of Ryan Gravenberch.

The Dutchman failed to make a single tackle, won just one of his seven ground duels – the second-fewest of any Liverpool starter – and was often a passenger in possession throughout.

He seems to be paying the price for overuse in the early part of the campaign, which has seen him play the third-most minutes of any Liverpool player (2,995), and the concern is that his troubles won’t ease without a rest.

Slot’s lack of faith in his back-up, Wataru Endo, makes that look unlikely, though.

5. A missed opportunity

Thanks to Liverpool’s sizeable lead, this ongoing run of five games in 15 days never felt like a period in which the title could be lost.

But it was clear that, with the right results, the Reds could all but win it by essentially putting Arsenal out of the race.

Unfortunately, a point here and at Goodison Park has kept the Gunners alive, and they will be taking a keen interest in those upcoming fixtures against Manchester City and Newcastle.

There can be no excuses if the Reds nudge the door further ajar by failing to pick up two wins.