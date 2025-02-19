Liverpool bypassed the Champions League play-off round after finishing top of the league phase, and their potential next opponents have been narrowed to two ahead of Friday’s draw.

Arne Slot‘s side set an impressive standard for the Champions League‘s new format, winning seven of their first eight games to secure a spot in the last 16 of the competition.

Their potential next opponents dwindled to just four after the completion of the first phase, but now there are only two possibilities ahead of the knockout draw.

Who can Liverpool face in the last 16?

After results from the play-off round, Liverpool know they will face either Benfica or Paris Saint-Germain in the next round.

They finished 16th and 15th in the league phase, respectively. Benfica progressed with a 4-3 aggregate win over Monaco, while PSG overcame Brest 10-0 on aggregate.

The Reds already know the second leg of their tie will be held at Anfield.

When is the draw?

The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League will take place on Friday, February 21, starting from 11am (GMT).

It will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 1, and will also be streamed live on TNT Sports’ YouTube channel.

Friday’s draw will also include the quarter-finals and semi-finals to decide which team will host the first leg and which team will host the second leg.

Clubs from the same country can meet each other at any point.

The draw allocates which side of the bracket clubs will compete from, for Liverpool that means they will be on the opposite pathway to Barcelona, who they could only meet in the final.

Who else is in the draw?

There are seven other seeded teams for the draw: Barcelona, Arsenal, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lille and Aston Villa.

And the eight to progress from the playoffs are Feyenoord, Club Brugge, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, PSG, PSV Eindhoven/Juventus and Real Madrid.

Key dates for Champions League

The remaining key dates for this season’s Champions League, including when the last 16 ties will be played, are as follows: