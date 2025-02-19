Aston Villa 2-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Standout performers were too few and far between, but a familiar name stood out as Liverpool drew with Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Liverpool 2-2 Aston Villa

Premier League (26) | Villa Park

February 19, 2025

Goals: Salah 29’, Alexander-Arnold 61’; Tielemans 38, Watkins 45+3’

Alisson – 7 (out of 10)

Not helped by poor decision-making in front of him for the goals and there was little he could do about them.

You would imagine he gave a clear shout to Szoboszlai ahead of the first, as was needed, but only the two players know.

Played some awkward balls out from the back and rushed out to challenge Rashford but failed. Was rescued by Rashford’s fairly poor resulting effort and a Konate clearance although did well to put him under pressure.

Nice save from Malen which was given offside eventually though probably wasn’t, and made a good stop following a deflection late on.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7

Played some good balls into the box early on in the game, one in particular to Van Dijk with the outside of his boot was impressive.

Struggled defensively at times against Villa’s left side and was stuck marking no one for the second goal after other players had covered on his side.

But his strength is in attack, and he made the second goal happen with a sprint forward in support of Salah and then took the time to get a good shot at goal.

A vital contribution to what could yet be a vital point.

Ibrahima Konate – 8

Plenty of key interventions, covering well, tackling well, and in all the right places defensively.

Virgil van Dijk – 6

Not his best game but still good when needed and won a few headers. The goals conceded weren’t particularly the fault of the central defenders or goalkeeper.

Andy Robertson – 6

A bit aimless with his crossing and too safe with his passing but put in a shift down the left.

Ryan Gravenberch – 5

Barely touched the ball in the first half which isn’t ideal for a player in his position.

Was out covering for Trent for the second goal and no one dropped into his position, and he might have done better in closing down the shot.

Often found himself at right back when he would have been more useful covering in front of the defence.

The balance looked better in this regard once Bradley came on.

Alexis Mac Allister – 6

In the thick of all the action defensively and in possession and perhaps could have done with a bit more help in the middle in defence.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 6

Took up some promising positions but couldn’t find the final ball.

Tried to head the ball clear when Alisson was about to claim it and presented Tielemans with the chance to score.

Typically hard-working and part of a Liverpool press that didn’t allow Villa to play out from the back.

Couldn’t make the most of a chance in the second half, under-hitting a pass to Nunez rather than shooting himself.

Mohamed Salah – 8 – Man of the Match

Missed a chance to test Martinez with a header early on and was stopped in his tracks in his first one-on-one versus Digne, but was on hand in the ideal position when the first clear chance came to open the scoring.

Drifted out of the game again before returning as a constant threat to Digne whenever he got the ball and helped set up the second goal for Amexander-Arnold.

Diogo Jota – 6

Showed good composure to pick out Salah and make sure that the clear chance from Villa’s mistake resulted in a goal.

Didn’t show the same composure or technique when presented with a big chance of his own, sending the ball well wide as he wasn’t able to wrap his foot around the ball.

Managed to get off a good shot at goal from a more difficult position which skimmed the bar before being replaced by Nunez.

Curtis Jones – 8

Was playing from the left in defence moving central in possession alongside Szoboszlai, making the formation more like 4-2-2-2 with the ball.

Great bit of skill to evade Villa defenders before almost setting up a chance for Szoboszlai.

Not the quickest but regularly managed to drive forward with opposition players unable to dispossess him.

Substitutes

Conor Bradley (on for Alexander-Arnold, 66′) – 7

Played some nice passes and looked more assured defensively than the teammate he replaced.

Was subbed himself after picking up a knock.

Darwin Nunez (on for Jota, 66′) – 4 –

Skied one over the bar shortly after coming on though most players won’t have even reached Szoboszlai’s under-hit pass.

Made a few poor decisions when in good attacking situations. Offside needlessly, his trademark.

Luis Diaz (on for Mac Allister, 80′) – N/A

Jarell Quansah (on for Bradley’, 89’) – N/A

Subs not used: Kelleher, Endo, Chiesa, Elliott, Tsimikas

Arne Slot – 7

Slot’s big decision was to not play with a recognised left-winger. Jones filled in there and played well, but they team lacked some speed in attack.

With this in mind he could perhaps have brought Diaz and Nunez on together and sooner.

When they were made, the subs worked for the most part but Nunez couldn’t make anything of the half-chances that came his way.

But he wasn’t the one missing good chances on the pitch.