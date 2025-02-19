The stark contrast in Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez’s ability in front of the goal was the focus of supporters’ post-match thoughts following a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa.

The Reds extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to eight points following the thrilling draw at Villa Park. Salah’s early goal put the visitors ahead before Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins gave Aston Villa the lead before halftime. Trent Alxander-Arnold’s deflected strike drew the sides level on the hour mark, with neither able to find a late winner.

After coming from behind to draw against Villa, who have lost at home in the league once all season, it could be seen as an important point, but many will view it as two points dropped in what is becoming a tense title race.

Salah bagged yet another goal and assist in a single game, whilst Darwin Nunez came on in the second half and missed arguably the best chance of the second 45 minutes, with many fans not happy.

Here’s how supporters reacted on X and This Is Anfield‘s comments.

Nunez’s poor finishing…

There surely isn't any doubt that Liverpool's absolute priority this summer is an actual centre forward. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) February 19, 2025

I just cannot put up with Nunez any longer, regardless of whether he's a cult hero or not. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) February 19, 2025

Nuñez definitely a talking point. Won the game late at Brentford but that the exception. Has all attributes of a player who can offer something off the bench but rarely does. Incredible drop off once Jota came off — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) February 19, 2025

“Darwin’s career at Liverpool is over and he plays like he too knows that really well.” – Maria S in the comments.

You’d be hard pushed to find a worse cameo than Darwin Nunez there. Brutal stuff. Very impressed with Morgan Rogers for Villa. — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) February 19, 2025

“I’m so done with Nunez at this point.” – Benji Barnes in the comments.

Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez missed chances has cost us the game. Unacceptable when leading the line during a title challenge. Our mentality to keep hold of leads has been shocking. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) February 19, 2025

The fucking difference. I'd be fuming with him in that dressing room. Does not give a shit. Times up pic.twitter.com/ijXEKyrme9 — D 🔴 (@decayingcactus) February 19, 2025

“Blame the attackers (Jota and Nunez) all you want, but if we can’t win even after scoring 2 away goals just like the game against Everton, we really don’t deserve the title, because we don’t have a championship-quality defence.” – Vo Reason in the comments.

On the other hand, Salah’s inevitability…

🎯 15 away goals in the Premier League for Mo Salah this season. A new club record 🔥 pic.twitter.com/C5IXALK6Gf — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) February 19, 2025

Mo Salah is the first player to assist 20+ goals in a single season for Liverpool since Steve McManaman in 1995-96 (also 20). #LFC — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) February 19, 2025

Salah played a near perfect game for a forward

Took his chance, set up a goal, held the ball up, created space, attacked his full back, forced Villa back (granted gave the ball away but he wants to create constantly) The issue is that nobody is taking the weight off him + he's… — Nubaid Haroon (@RamboFYI) February 19, 2025

Won't forgive any of this Liverpool team if Mo Salah's season ends without the Premier League title. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) February 19, 2025

“This attack is nothing without Salah. There’s no way Chiesa is behind Nunez in the pecking order now.” – Roman Casillas in the comments.

10 – Mohamed Salah is the first player to score and assist in 10 different games in one of Europe's big-five leagues in a season since Lionel Messi in 2014-15 (11 for Barcelona). Geniuses. pic.twitter.com/0qRsPiB69A — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 19, 2025

Salah got 2 G/As at St James' Park, 2 G/As at Goodison and now 2 G/As at Villa Park and we didn't win a single one of them. Embarrassing how much the rest are letting him down. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) February 19, 2025

Salah this season: 49 G/A

37 Games Ballon d'Or 🔜 pic.twitter.com/xNGDHSPCQY — StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) February 19, 2025

Mixed feelings overall

Because it's not looking like over 90 points to win the Premier League this season, there are probably a few more games where you can take a 'good point'. But tonight feels like a missed opportunity and owes much to Liverpool being a little too easy to score against of late. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) February 19, 2025

“One more point on the board. Jota & Nunez should’ve both got on the scoresheet to put it to bed. Big chances missed! Don’t worry guys, Arsenal are gonna drop points too.” – Jota The Slotter in the comments.

FT: Villa 2 #LFC 2: Liverpool held at Villa Park as Slot's side extend their lead at the top of the PL to eight points. Nunez squandered their best chance to win it after Alexander-Arnold's equaliser. Salah opened the scoring before Villa hit back through Tielemans and Watkins. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 19, 2025

#LFC were not at their best but will be disappointed not to have won in the end. There were a couple of good performances in among all the scrapping – and then there was one of the substitutes. Ratings from Villa Park 👇🔴https://t.co/OUEKRExSo5 — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) February 19, 2025

“We looked most likely to win that until Macca and Jota went off. After that point, we looked more likely to lose than win.” – Michael Hugh in the comments.

Liverpool actually have more points against the current top 10 than Arsenal do. Difficult fixtures been our only problem too, so not sure how that's come about. — Steven Kelly (@SteKelly198586) February 19, 2025

• Should’ve won with the chances we had.

• Apart from Salah our attack is useless.

• Nunez, I don’t know what to say.

• Some players are absolutely knackered.

• Just can’t keep a clean sheet anymore.

• Starting to get worried. Man City (A), next. — – (@AnfieldRd96) February 19, 2025

“Slot killed the momentum with his subs. Jota had just grown into the game, TAA had scored a goal… As expected Nunez dissapointed. Poor game management cost us this game.” – Mitkoa in the comments.

After a late equaliser at Goodison Park and a tough 2-1 win at home to Wolves, it’s now three games on the trot where Liverpool have failed to look comfortable.

However, had Nunez been clinical then the tone following this game may have been similar to that of Wolves – scrappy wins are needed in a title charge.

Instead, Liverpool fans are left ruing an opportunity to extend the lead over Arsenal even further, and place pressure on the side in second place. Whilst Nunez had the best chance for a winner, it was a performance lacking in defensive stability.

Both Villa goals came from a failure to shut down crosses and win aerial duels, which Slot will undoubtedly be disappointed with. Yet, Liverpool have an eight-point advantage with just 12 games remaining, so there is much to be hopeful for.