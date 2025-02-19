➔ SUPPORT US
Darwin Nunez’s ‘career at Liverpool is over’ – ‘plays like he knows it too’

The stark contrast in Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez’s ability in front of the goal was the focus of supporters’ post-match thoughts following a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa.

The Reds extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to eight points following the thrilling draw at Villa Park. Salah’s early goal put the visitors ahead before Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins gave Aston Villa the lead before halftime. Trent Alxander-Arnold’s deflected strike drew the sides level on the hour mark, with neither able to find a late winner.

After coming from behind to draw against Villa, who have lost at home in the league once all season, it could be seen as an important point, but many will view it as two points dropped in what is becoming a tense title race.

Salah bagged yet another goal and assist in a single game, whilst Darwin Nunez came on in the second half and missed arguably the best chance of the second 45 minutes, with many fans not happy.

Here’s how supporters reacted on X and This Is Anfield‘s comments.

Nunez’s poor finishing…

“Darwin’s career at Liverpool is over and he plays like he too knows that really well.” – Maria S in the comments.

“I’m so done with Nunez at this point.” – Benji Barnes in the comments.

“Blame the attackers (Jota and Nunez) all you want, but if we can’t win even after scoring 2 away goals just like the game against Everton, we really don’t deserve the title, because we don’t have a championship-quality defence.” – Vo Reason in the comments.

On the other hand, Salah’s inevitability…

“This attack is nothing without Salah. There’s no way Chiesa is behind Nunez in the pecking order now.” – Roman Casillas in the comments.

Mixed feelings overall

“One more point on the board. Jota & Nunez should’ve both got on the scoresheet to put it to bed. Big chances missed! Don’t worry guys, Arsenal are gonna drop points too.” – Jota The Slotter in the comments.

“We looked most likely to win that until Macca and Jota went off. After that point, we looked more likely to lose than win.” – Michael Hugh in the comments.

“Slot killed the momentum with his subs. Jota had just grown into the game, TAA had scored a goal… As expected Nunez dissapointed. Poor game management cost us this game.” – Mitkoa in the comments.

After a late equaliser at Goodison Park and a tough 2-1 win at home to Wolves, it’s now three games on the trot where Liverpool have failed to look comfortable.

However, had Nunez been clinical then the tone following this game may have been similar to that of Wolves – scrappy wins are needed in a title charge.

Instead, Liverpool fans are left ruing an opportunity to extend the lead over Arsenal even further, and place pressure on the side in second place. Whilst Nunez had the best chance for a winner, it was a performance lacking in defensive stability.

Both Villa goals came from a failure to shut down crosses and win aerial duels, which Slot will undoubtedly be disappointed with. Yet, Liverpool have an eight-point advantage with just 12 games remaining, so there is much to be hopeful for.

