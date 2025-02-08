Liverpool U18s drew 2-2 at home to Man United on Saturday lunchtime, with Tyler Martin scoring late in the day to earn the hosts a point following a brilliant comeback.

Liverpool U18s 2-2 Man United U18s

U18 Premier League, AXA Training Centre

February 8, 2025

Goals: Sonni-Lambie 43′, Martin 89′; Musa 17′, 28′

Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s side hosted their biggest rivals in the U18 Premier League, but they did so without Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha involved.

That suggests that both will be in Arne Slot‘s Liverpool squad for the trip to Plymouth in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday as neither played for the U21s on Friday night, either.

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish was among those watching on at the AXA Training Centre on Saturday, as the youngsters looked to impress.

The young Reds went behind in the 17th minute to a Victor Musa header, with the United player steering the ball home from a corner.

It wasn’t long before the Reds were 2-0 down, with Musa adding another goal to his tally and giving Bridge-Wilkinson’s side a mountain to climb after less than half-an-hour on the clock.

Josh Sonni-Lambie gets one back for #LFCU18s ? Watch the second half live on LFCTV GO now ?? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 8, 2025

Josh Sonni-Lambie reduced the arrears before half-time, however, cutting inside and burying an emphatic finish in a brilliant solo effort just days after signing his first professional contract.

HT: Liverpool U18s 1-2 Man United U18s

The 17-year-old became an increasing threat for Liverpool, but it looked as though defeat would come their way as the game progressed, only for Bailey Hall to intervene with a series of fine saves.

Afolami Onanuga was a threat but it was left for Martin to equalise in the 89th minute, with the ball taking a wicked deflection into the net as the young Reds got reward for their late pressure.

Tyler Martin with a late, late equaliser for #LFCU18s ? pic.twitter.com/dlYW8KZhJf — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 8, 2025

The draw means that Liverpool stay 12th in the league table, with only Leeds below them, while United are second.

Next up for the U18s is a UEFA Youth League clash with Stuttgart in Germany on Tuesday lunchtime.

Liverpool U18s: Hall; Esdaille, Evers, Airoboma, Enahoro-Marcus; Upton, Ayman, Onanuga; Bradshaw (Ahmed 78′), Sonni-Lambie, Martin

Subs not used: Bernard, Lonmeni, O’Connor, Williams

Next Match: Stuttgart (A) – UEFA Youth League – February 11, 1pm (GMT)