Virgil van Dijk and Arne Slot have put the challenge to Liverpool fans to make Anfield a “horrible” place for the opposition in their remaining seven Premier League home games.

Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Man City led various members of the media to all but concede that the Premier League title is now firmly in the hands of Slot’s side with 11 games to go.

Supporters showed their belief by singing ‘we’re gonna win the league’ for the first time this season, but there is still a job to do with 33 points available from now until May.

Of the remaining 11 matches, seven are at Anfield – Newcastle, Southampton, Everton, West Ham Tottenham, Arsenal and Crystal Palace – and that leaves a huge role for fans to play.

There have been nerves and apprehension in recent outings, understandably so, but Liverpool’s captain has now asked that Anfield is “as loud as possible” for the seven remaining matches.

“I mentioned it after that [Wolves] game, that obviously it’s pretty normal to be like that (nervous),” Van Dijk told reporters after the win at Man City, including the Times‘ Paul Joyce.

“It is a human [reaction] that there could be some anxious feelings kicking in, and that could still be the case.

“But I think it only helps us and them [the supporters] as well to make Anfield horrible for the opponent. Most of the time we have been doing that, and obviously the way we play helps with that as well.

“How many home games are left? Seven out of 11. So let’s make sure those seven are going to be amazing, as loud as possible.

“I don’t think we have to speak about it because normally that is the case. So let’s go, enjoy, focus on Wednesday now, and then we’ll see what happens after.

“This was a big win. I told the guys, don’t take these wins for granted, but when you go home, recover and be ready for the preparation for Newcastle.

“That’s the only thing we have to do. Tunnel vision. Nothing else matters really. And we need our fans to be in great shape on Wednesday as well.”

“What the team deserves”

It remains to be seen if Slot will be on the touchline against Newcastle as he awaits the verdict of his FA charge over his conduct at Everton, but he too sent a similar message on Sunday.

“The only thing I know is that we work so hard to achieve the results we do, and now we have to face Newcastle – which is, again, a very difficult one,” Slot told LFCTV.

“Three months ago I liked the atmosphere that they had, there was a big atmosphere over there and I think that our fans can do even better on Wednesday evening.

“That’s also what the team, I think, deserves, and what we’ve always got from our fans. Let’s hope it’s the same on Wednesday night.”

It will no doubt be challenge accepted.