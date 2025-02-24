The watching media felt that Liverpool’s 2-0 win away to Man City was a victory of champions, on a massive day in the Premier League title race.

The Reds produced an enormous performance on Sunday afternoon, going 11 points clear of Arsenal in the process.

Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai got the goals for Arne Slot‘s men, before they saw out of the game with consummate ease.

Here’s how the media reacted to Liverpool’s win.

This felt like the type of win that champions produce…

On X, David Lynch focused on the resilient nature of Liverpool’s victory, as they excelled defensively:

“Liverpool haven’t won many games this season with a backs-to-the-wall, almost Mourinhoesque defensive performance. “But that is exactly what was required after going 2-0 up nice and early, and they delivered it to move 11 (ELEVEN) points clear.”

The Mirror‘s Tom Victor said it was a significant day in the title battle:

“Some were mentally handing the title to Liverpool the moment the full-time whistle blew at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. “We’re not quite there yet, but it would take a monumental collapse for Arne Slot and his players to not be holding the trophy aloft come May. […] “We’re not quite at the point where Liverpool can start resting players in the league and focusing on the Champions League. “If they get past Paris Saint-Germain and reach April’s quarter-finals, though, it might be a different story by then.”

Jason Burt of the Telegraph even thinks it’s time for Liverpool to plan a trophy parade:

“Dust down the open-top bus and put in that application to Liverpool City Council for some road closures. “Liverpool are 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League and will be crowned champions. “It was a procession before the procession as they took apart Manchester City in their own stadium. They certainly played like title winners and as if the crown will rest easy on their heads.”

The Guardian‘s David Hytner was another who assessed a pivotal victory for the Reds:

“There has been talk in recent weeks about the rising levels of anxiety at Liverpool, a drop-off in their performance levels. “Look at the number of draws, people have said. Is this a wobble? The club have won one league title since 1990 so a few nerves ought to come as standard. “And yet at the home of the soon-to-be-deposed champions, when Liverpool had to win to clamp one hand firmly on the Premier League trophy, to take advantage of Arsenal’s shock home loss to West Ham on Saturday, there was only assurance; a never-in-doubt result.”

The Athletic‘s Mark Carey lauded Slot’s tactical acumen:

“Rather than play with a recognised centre-forward, Slot elected to play a 4-2-4 system with two No 10s in the form of Curtis Jones and Szobozslai. […] “In such a high-profile game, this was a gamble that certainly worked as Liverpool seemed to have more bodies in midfield and attack.”

It’s impossible not to focus on the incomparable Salah…

Victor heaped praise on Liverpool’s legendary Egyptian:

“In Sunday’s early game Alexander Isak scored twice in a couple of minutes to close the gap on Mohamed Salah in the golden boot race. “It’s not that the Liverpool man necessarily took it personally, but not once since the turn of the year has he looked ready to allow another player within touching distance. […] “Salah’s goal tally makes it easy to forget he also leads the league in assists. “He extended his advantage there too, though, and Liverpool’s title run owes almost as much to his creativity as his scoring.”

?? "He's having a Messi and Ronaldo season"

?? "We're talking Ballon D'ors now" The Super Sunday panel discuss Mo Salah ?? pic.twitter.com/182cRvUNBx — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 23, 2025

NBC Sports‘ Nicholas Mendola feels Salah is unrivalled in world football:

“What a force. There may be no more of a complete attacker in the world at this moment. “Scroll through his season video highlights and just look at what he’s doing this season.”