MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 23, 2025: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai (L) celebrates with team-mate Mohamed Salah after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool fans say “now you’re gonna believe us” after 11-point “masterclass”

Liverpool’s professional performance earned themselves a 2-0 win at Man City, and it had fans saying “now you’re going to believe us” as Arne Slot‘s side establish an 11-point gap!

After Arsenal dropped points on Saturday, the pressure was somewhat relieved for the trip to the Etihad but, equally, the significance grew as a chance to increase the gap presented itself.

Arne Slot resisted widespread changes, and two first-half goals proved enough to take the three points back to Anfield as the Reds blocked City at every turn.

The result moves Liverpool 11 points clear at the top having played a game more than Arsenal, and it led supporters to finally dust off shouts of “We’re gonna win the league.”

For some it may still feel premature but this was a performance of champions and they rightly earned the recognition from the stands and online.

“Oh it’s such a perfect day, I’m glad I spend it with ‘Pool!

“And now we REALLY can start believing for those who wanted a statement win – that is what you do when your nearest rival has dropped points.How good do those Everton & Villa tough away game points look now?” – Speelautomaat in the comments.

“Now that’s one hand on the PL trophy. Other than Doku ghosting past TAA countless times, which was ineffective, we were in total control of that game. Never seen City so flat and dull.”

Jota The Slotter in the comments.

“This was a professional job. We imposed our will on City from minute 1 and did not let up. Arne Slot has arrived. The subs were spot on. The Slot Machine keeps marching on!”

TheMainMan in the comments.

 

There was no shortage of praise…

“Such a promising young core we have with Ibou, Szobo, Grav, Macca and Jones. Especially Grav and Szobo. One of them may very well become the captain in the future.”

Micimaci in the comments.

Man City 0-2 Liverpool – Player Ratings

There are 11 games remaining this season and it is hard not to think of the possibilities, it feels closer than ever – though there is still a mountain to climb before then.

For now, enjoy it before we go through the rollercoaster of emotions again on Wednesday when Newcastle arrive at Anfield!

