Liverpool’s professional performance earned themselves a 2-0 win at Man City, and it had fans saying “now you’re going to believe us” as Arne Slot‘s side establish an 11-point gap!

After Arsenal dropped points on Saturday, the pressure was somewhat relieved for the trip to the Etihad but, equally, the significance grew as a chance to increase the gap presented itself.

Arne Slot resisted widespread changes, and two first-half goals proved enough to take the three points back to Anfield as the Reds blocked City at every turn.

The result moves Liverpool 11 points clear at the top having played a game more than Arsenal, and it led supporters to finally dust off shouts of “We’re gonna win the league.”

For some it may still feel premature but this was a performance of champions and they rightly earned the recognition from the stands and online.

What an organized, ruthless, efficient performance from #LFC — Dom SoBossLa (@LFCpat511) February 23, 2025

So proud of the lads today – dug in and got a clean sheet against massive City pressure. Up the f*cking reds!! There’s a league title to be won ???? #LFC — Helen (@Helen_LFC) February 23, 2025

“Oh it’s such a perfect day, I’m glad I spend it with ‘Pool! “And now we REALLY can start believing for those who wanted a statement win – that is what you do when your nearest rival has dropped points.How good do those Everton & Villa tough away game points look now?” – Speelautomaat in the comments.

“Now that’s one hand on the PL trophy. Other than Doku ghosting past TAA countless times, which was ineffective, we were in total control of that game. Never seen City so flat and dull.” – Jota The Slotter in the comments.

“This was a professional job. We imposed our will on City from minute 1 and did not let up. Arne Slot has arrived. The subs were spot on. The Slot Machine keeps marching on!” – TheMainMan in the comments.

Quansah at right-back, no centre-forward and Harvey Elliott at right-wing. Strolled to a 2-0 win over Manchester City at the Etihad. Arne Slot has worked wonders. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) February 23, 2025

Masterclass that. Wow. I won't say it just yet but now you're gonna believe us. — ?ëë? (@anLFCfan) February 23, 2025

Eleven points clear. Arsenal are as close to 8th on points as they are to 1st. Liverpool have seven of their last 11 games at home. And now you're gonna believe us. Up the Reds. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) February 23, 2025

Liverpool haven't won many games this season with a backs-to-the-wall, almost Mourinhoesque defensive performance. But that is exactly what was required after going 2-0 up nice and early, and they delivered it to move 11 (ELEVEN) points clear. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) February 23, 2025

There was no shortage of praise…

Dominik Szoboszlai is lying on the turf at full time. Not because he’s injured because he’s just put absolutely everything into that performance. Simply sensational from the Hungary captain. Never stops running and silky in possession, rewarded with his goal. #LFC ??? — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) February 23, 2025

Salah at the Etihad here. pic.twitter.com/eWQk8NXapv — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) February 23, 2025

“Such a promising young core we have with Ibou, Szobo, Grav, Macca and Jones. Especially Grav and Szobo. One of them may very well become the captain in the future.” – Micimaci in the comments.

Your weekly reminder that there isn’t a central defender in the business who gets into Virgil van Dijk’s orbit. The master and commander of an outstanding performance and the leader of a team that is going places fast. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) February 23, 2025

Konaté, van Dijk, Szoboszlai, Salah. Near flawless performances from all of them. And every other player was at the minimum very disciplined. Didn’t have much possession but they frustrated City throughout. Serious performance. — WhattaHit (@WhattaHit) February 23, 2025

There are 11 games remaining this season and it is hard not to think of the possibilities, it feels closer than ever – though there is still a mountain to climb before then.

For now, enjoy it before we go through the rollercoaster of emotions again on Wednesday when Newcastle arrive at Anfield!