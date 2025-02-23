Man City 0-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Mohamed Salah was magnificent as Liverpool secured a priceless 2-0 win at Man City, with the Reds’ two centre-backs also colossal.

Man City 0-2 Liverpool

Premier League (27), Etihad Stadium

February 23, 2025

Goals: Salah 14′, Szoboszlai 37′

Alisson – 8

Liverpool needed Alisson to be at his reliable best in a huge game and he was largely that.

The Reds’ No.1 was safe with his handling and calm on the ball, which rubbed off on those around him.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7

Alexander-Arnold has been given a hard time by Jeremy Doku before and that proved to be the case again.

He was beaten too easily at times by the City winger, although he wasn’t necessarily helped enough by his teammates in doubling up.

In possession, Alexander-Arnold was typically assured, though, producing some beautiful passes to Salah, and he improved defensively in the second half.

Ibrahima Konate – 9

Konate produced a fantastic display at the heart of the defence, with the away fans loving one celebration right in front of them after making a key intervention.

The Frenchman dealt with so much that was thrown his way, both aerially and on the floor, and he is a world-class centre-back when fully fit.

Virgil van Dijk – 9

Van Dijk will have known the importance of leading by example and he was superb throughout.

So often, it was the Reds’ skipper getting in the way of City crosses and he forged a great partnership with Konate.

One crucial clearance prevented Omar Marmoush from making it 2-1 – no player made more than him (nine).

Andy Robertson – 7

Robertson may not have been perfect up against Savinho, but this was a dogged performance where his experience often shone through.

There was a tenacity about him all afternoon, and he offered plenty of running going forward.

Not the force of old and won’t be again, but the positives outweighed the negatives.

Ryan Gravenberch – 8

Gravenberch has fallen below his brilliant best in recent weeks, but this was much better from him in front of the defence.

While other Liverpool players were guilty of not keeping possession in the first half, he was classy on the ball and hard-working off it.

Lovely footballer to watch and a revelation in a deeper position.

Alexis Mac Allister – 8

Like Gravenberch, Mac Allister has looked jaded of late, but he was an influential figure for Liverpool, without ever openly standing out.

In tight spaces, the Reds’ No. 10 was immaculate, and helped keep his side well-organised and difficult to break down.

He is a World Cup winner and it’s on days like this when his winning mentality shines through.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 9

Many fans have wanted more end product from Szoboszlai – he delivered emphatically at the Etihad!

The Hungarian produced a beautiful assist from a corner, nonchalantly flicking the ball to Salah, and he found the net himself with low left-footed finish.

Not only that, but Szoboszlai’s work-rate was exceptional all afternoon, as it always is.

Mohamed Salah – 9 (Man of the Match)

What more can you say about this man?

Salah opened the scoring via a deflection – his 30th goal of a frankly ridiculous season – and then teed-up Szoboszlai for his strike.

The Egyptian’s strength and fight were a constant pain for City, on a day when he moved level into third place in Liverpool’s all-time scoring charts.

It’s now 50 goal involvements for the campaign and there isn’t a better player in the world right now.

Curtis Jones – 7

While many expected Jones to start on the left, he was used more centrally by Slot, sitting alongside Szoboszlai in an advanced role.

In truth, he struggled to get into the game, losing the ball cheaply several times early on, but he grew into the match and worked hard.

Disallowed goal in the second half, before being replaced.

Luis Diaz – 8

Diaz was preferred to Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez in Liverpool’s starting lineup, taking up his preferred left-sided berth.

The Colombian was always an outlet for Reds, also tracking back to help Robertson, but his end product was slightly lacking.

Stinging strike kept out by Ederson in the second half.

Substitutes

Kostas Tsimikas (on for Robertson, 73′) – 6

Solid more than anything.

Wataru Endo (on for Jones, 73′) – 7

Really positive cameo again – made a few big tackles.

Cody Gakpo (on for Diaz, 79′) – 6

Great to see him back.

Harvey Elliott (on for Salah, 91′) – n/a

Only on the pitch for a few minutes.

Jarell Quansah (on for Alexander-Arnold, 91′) – n/a

Same as Elliott!

Subs not used: Kelleher, Chiesa, Jota, Nunez

Arne Slot – 10

For Slot, this represented possibly the biggest day of his reign at Liverpool, especially after Arsenal‘s defeat on Saturday.

The Dutchman’s decision to use Szoboszlai and Jones in almost an attacking pair paid off, and he got a performance of champions out of his side.

After disappointing dropped points at Everton and Aston Villa, Slot needed a statement victory and this felt like it. It felt like a ‘classic European away performance’ and the head coach showed another tactical side to his management.

He’s set to win the league title in his first season in England. Incredible.