Man City 0-2 Liverpool: Salah masterclass as Reds go 11 points clear

Without a league win at the Etihad in the last eight visits going back to 2015, Arne Slot made light work of his first visit to Man City as Liverpool boss.

Man City 0-2 Liverpool

Premier League (27) | Etihad Stadium

February 23, 2025

Goals

Salah 14′ (assist: Szoboszlai)

Szoboszlai 37′ (assist: Salah)

Team news

Despite this being the fourth of five league games in 15 days, Slot made just one change again, this time Luis Diaz returning to the starting XI in place of Diogo Jota.

Cody Gakpo was fit enough to return to the squad, with Slot opting for four midfielders again as he did for the draw against Aston Villa last time out.

For the opponents, City were without Erling Haaland so former Liverpool target Omar Marmoush led the line.

First half

It was Dominik Szoboszlai who appeared to be in the ‘centre forward’ position, though, with Diaz on the left wing.

The Reds took the lead in the 15th minute with a very well worked corner routine that ended with Mo Salah firing home via a deflection for his 30th goal of the season.

That the opening goal arrived from a corner was quite a surprise given that Liverpool went into the game with the joint-lowest goals scored from set pieces! Maybe that’s why it took City by surprise, too!

Despite the lead, Liverpool saw little of the ball and City thought they’d equalised through Marmoush but the offside flag was up.

The lead was doubled before half time when Alexander-Arnold released Salah down the wing and he set up Szoboszlai who finished past a rooted Ederson.

It was shaping up to be a tactical masterclass and a ‘classic European away performance.’

Half time: Man City 0-2 Liverpool

Second half

Curtis Jones thought he’d made it 3-0 just before the hour but Szoboszlai was narrowly offside in the build up. Either way, Liverpool were firmly in control.

Luis Diaz tested Ederson from the edge of the box but most of Liverpool’s work in the second half was about being strong defensively.

Szoboszlai had a chance for his second of the game but Liverpool’s focus was purely on not conceding and taking home a 2-0 win.

Liverpool fans began to sing ‘We’re gonna win the league’ for the first time this season as victory moved Slot’s side 11 point clear at the top of the Premier League.

It was an extremely efficient performance and victory which puts the Reds a significant step closer to a 20th league title.

TIA Man of the Match: Mo Salah

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Man City: Ederson; Lewis, Khusanov, Ake, Gvardiol; Gonzalez, De Bruyne, Foden; Savinho, Doku, Marmoush

Subs: Ortega, Dias, Reis, Kovacic, Nunes, Silva, Gundogan, McAtee, Grealish

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold (Quansah 90+1), Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson (Tsimikas 73′); Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah (Elliott 90+1′), Jones (Endo 74′), Diaz (Gakpo 78′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Chiesa, Jota, Nunez

Next Match: Newcastle (H) Wednesday 26 March, 8.15pm