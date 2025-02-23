Are you not entertained? Mohamed Salah continues to set one unprecedented record after another and it was no different at Man City – although, there were six records to set this time!

If the 32-year-old did not have bargaining power over a new contract before the start of this season, he now surely has Liverpool’s hierarchy in a chokehold such has been his influence.

With three months of the season still to go, he has 51 goal contributions (30 goals and 21 assists) after adding a goal and assist to his tally in the 2-0 win over Man City.

While City were toothless, Salah was ruthless to set six new records. Yes, you read that right. Six. As per Squawka, Salah is the first player to:

Score 25+ goals and register 15+ assists in a Premier League season.

Register 40+ goal involvements in two different seasons in Premier League history.

Be directly involved in 50 goals across all competitions in 2024/25 in Europe’s top five leagues.

Score and assist in 11 Premier League games, most by a player in one of Europe’s big five leagues since Lionel Messi in 2014/15.

Have more assists in 2024/25 than any other Liverpool player has in a single Premier League campaign (16).

Score and assist in both games against the reigning champions in the same season.

How anyone has ever dared to underestimate or underappreciate Salah is beyond comprehension, his consistency is frightening and he is leading the charge for Liverpool this season.

We are still only in February and he will certainly be challenging his best-ever campaign at Liverpool, when he amassed 58 goal contributions in his debut season.

But after being asked by Sky Sports if he is better than ever, he conceded that he will leave that opinion to others.

“I don’t know,” he said. “It is opinion. Maybe people prefer my first seasons or now, but I prefer now because winning the league, doing your best, helping the team, helping the young players, it is incredible.

“I wouldn’t say [it feels] close, we need another title. Me and the big guys in the team, we need another title. We’ll give it our best shot and see.”

Liverpool, get the chequebook out!