Dominik Szoboszlai encapsulated his performance against Man City perfectly when he declared he could not hear Liverpool fans singing ‘we’re gonna win the league’ as he was “so tired.”

Liverpool’s No. 8 has played the full 90 minutes for four successive games, not that you could tell with an eye test alone thanks to his relentless running.

Ahead of the trip to Man City, Arne Slot made a point to single Szoboszlai out, saying: “What a work-rate for his third game in a row.

“Until the last, last second, he kept on running up and down, up and down, up and down [at Aston Villa]. That’s the only thing I can ask for and what the fans can ask for.”

Szoboszlai delivered again on Sunday, showing off the engine that makes him a key cog for Slot while both scoring and assisting in a single match for the second time this season.

It prompted Liverpool fans in the away end to sing “now you’re gonna believe us, we’re gonna win the league,” not that the Hungarian heard it!

“I didn’t hear it, I was so tired!” Szoboszlai, who collapsed on the turf after the final whistle, told Sky Sports after the 2-0 win.

“We have to keep going, it’s going to be a tough game against Newcastle and as you said 11 more games to go.

“It never ends, so we have to keep calm, keep going and take it game by game, and at the end hopefully we are going to be on top.”

Szoboszlai’s efforts will not have gone unnoticed as Liverpool had just 34 percent possession at the Etihad, leaving plenty of ground for the midfielder to cover.

“We were defending probably 30 metres from our goal but we just gave everything, we knew it was going to happen,” he said. “It’s part of the game, sometimes you don’t always have the ball!”

Liverpool have less than three days to rest and prepare for the visit of Newcastle, but do not be surprised if Szoboszlai features on the teamsheet again such are his powers of recovery and Slot’s trust.