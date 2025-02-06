Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven has revealed that Arne Slot tried to sign him for two different clubs before the pair’s move to the Premier League.

Dutch centre-back Van de Ven may have had an injury-laden campaign so far, playing just one Premier League match since October, but he is still considered one of the best defenders in the country.

Liverpool coach Slot is one of those who rate the 23-year-old, and Van de Ven has now spoken about how the manager wanted to sign him at two of his previous clubs.

“Slot wanted to sign me for AZ Alkmaar when he saw me play in the first season at Volendam,” Van de Ven told media including the Mirror.

“The club refused to sell me and I had to accept that they would not let me go. When he was at Feyenoord he tried to sign me, too, but by then I had already signed for Wolfsburg in Germany.”

The rapid centre-half’s career took a path away from Slot, spending two years in the Bundesliga where he attracted interest from several top clubs, including Liverpool.

Before moving to Tottenham in the summer of 2023, the Reds considered a move for the youngster but decided not to rival an approach from Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final opponents.

Van de Ven contemplated how things could have alternatively turned out, musing: “Do I think I would be playing for Liverpool now if I would have joined Slot at Feyenoord?

“That would have been some kind of fate. Slot is doing really well. Liverpool is now a fantastic team and he is showing again what a brilliant coach he is. Every player who has worked under Slot will tell you great things about him.

“In the few talks I had with him at the time, I got a great feeling about his managerial style, his coaching and his ideas in football. He really, really sees the game well.”

Doubt for League Cup semi-final

Thankfully for Liverpool, he may not be able to play at Anfield in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

After playing 45 minutes in the Europa League, manager Ange Postecoglou said: “With Micky, and Romero to a certain extent, I feel like we’ve got to be a bit more conservative with them.

“Micky got through the game alright, but I don’t think he feels he’s ready for that step up to the Premier League, the intensity of it.”

Micky Van de Ven “would not mind playing next to” Virgil van Dijk

Speaking earlier in the week, Van de Ven also said he would like to play next to compatriot Virgil van Dijk – but then again, who wouldn’t?

He said: “I really would not mind playing next to Virgil in defence.

“He is such a fabulous defender and doing great at Liverpool. I learn a lot from him. When we’ve played against Liverpool with Tottenham, Virgil still gives me tips after the game!

“He says things like, ‘Maybe you could have done this or that’ in certain situations. It shows he wants to help me improve my game.”