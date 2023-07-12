Liverpool have no plans to rival Tottenham for the signature of Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven.

The 22-year-old has previously been cited as a target for the Reds as they look to bolster their backline this summer.

However, it is Spurs who have emerged as his likeliest suitors, with talks over a deal reportedly progressing in recent days.

And This Is Anfield understands that the London club will face no opposition from Liverpool in their bid to sign the Dutchman.

No firm move for Van de Ven has ever been planned in this window, with the Reds focused on other players as they consider their defensive options.

But, with the Wolfsburg man now ruled out, the list of known targets in that area is dwindling.

Sporting’s Goncalo Inacio had also been suggested as a potential signing capable of playing on the left-hand side of Liverpool’s new defensive shape.

But sources have told This Is Anfield that the Portuguese is not being chased by Jurgen Klopp this summer.

That only leaves Levi Colwill, who spent the last few weeks evidencing his immense talent as part of the England U21 side that secured Euros victory in Georgia, as a confirmed target.

The 20-year-old has plenty of admirers at the AXA Training Centre, but it is unlikely that Chelsea would allow him to leave this summer without a fight.

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly keen to convince Colwill, who has two years remaining on his current deal, that he has a future at Stamford Bridge.