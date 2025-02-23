Milos Kerkez, the Bournemouth left-back on Liverpool’s radar, has commented on the chances of joining countryman and friend Dominik Szoboszlai at Anfield.

Kerkez has been frequently mentioned as a potential target for the Reds this summer, with it expected that a new left-back is signed.

A number of reliable Merseyside journalists have credited Liverpool with an interest and the Hungarian’s performances this season have made him a popular choice among supporters.

At 21 and with almost 100 top-flight appearances to his name already with Bournemouth and AZ Alkmaar, Kerkez could be a smart choice as Andy Robertson‘s successor.

One draw for the player himself could be the possibility of linking up with close friend Szoboszlai at club level, with the youngster asked about a move in a recent interview with Nemzeti Sport.

“It wouldn’t look bad, that’s for sure,” Kerkez admitted.

“But it’s too early to talk about something like that. I have big goals with Bournemouth, we still have a lot of games to win, that’s the most important thing right now.”

In short, Kerkez is putting any decisions on his future aside until the summer, as he is part of a Bournemouth side fighting for a Champions League spot next season – currently fifth in the Premier League.

The left-back continued: “I’m just focused on playing and winning as many games as possible with my team.

“A lot can happen in football, but it’s pointless to predict.”

Kerkez appears level-headed over his future, which is certainly aided by the strong position he and his teammates find themselves in at Bournemouth.

Liverpool are said to hold an interest in a number of Andoni Iraola’s players, with centre-back Dean Huijsen and forward Antoine Semenyo also on their radar.

Hughes already signed Kerkez once

That is perhaps no surprise given their upwardly mobile profile, but also sporting director Richard Hughes‘ ties to the south-coast club, having left his position as technical director in the summer to head to Merseyside.

It was Hughes who secured the signing of Kerkez from AZ Alkmaar in a deal worth around £15.5 million, with Arne Slot also a known admirer while in charge at Feyenoord.

Hughes was in attendance for Bournemouth‘s 3-1 win over Southampton earlier in February and will no doubt already be satisfied with any background checks on Kerkez’s character off the field.

There is no guarantee Liverpool will move for the Hungary international, of course, but reading between the lines it seems he would be open to the switch.