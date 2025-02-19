Bournemouth have the third-best defensive record in this season’s Premier League, which could explain Liverpool’s reported interest in two of their starters.

Andoni Iraola’s Cherries have been one of the surprise packages of the campaign so far, sitting fifth in the table and only a point behind Man City in fourth.

That may not have been a surprise to Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes, who played a key role in shaping this Bournemouth side in his previous role as technical director – including appointing Iraola.

As he oversees an outstanding transitional period at Anfield in a season that sees them favourites to win the title, Hughes will be planning ahead for the summer.

According to reports that could see him return to Bournemouth with at least three players of interest.

The i Paper‘s Mark Douglas claims that Liverpool are one of six clubs considering a move for 19-year-old centre-back Dean Huijsen.

Liverpool are joined by Chelsea, Newcastle, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain as suitors, with Bournemouth “realistic about their chances of keeping hold of him.”

This comes with a £50 million release clause for the Dutch-born Spain youth international, who has seen Bournemouth concede just 12 goals in as many league games since becoming a first-choice starter in December.

Another Bournemouth player known to be of interest to Liverpool is left-back Milos Kerkez, who Douglas claims is “interested in the prospect of joining.”

Unlike Huijsen, Kerkez has already been frequently named as a target by reliable sources on Merseyside, with there a clear vacancy upcoming in his position within Arne Slot‘s squad.

With Andy Robertson struggling this term and Kostas Tsimikas not fully convincing as his alternate it is widely expected that Liverpool will sign a left-back this summer and Kerkez – who does not have a release clause – would fit the bill.

Bournemouth have already signed his likely successor, with Julio Soler joining from Club Atletico Lanus in January in a deal worth up to £11.5 million.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in forward Antoine Semenyo, who terrorised Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Reds’ recent 2-0 win over Bournemouth at Anfield.

Semenyo, the 25-year-old London-born Ghana international, was first revealed as a possible target in November and his name has continued to be linked with the Reds in the months since.

He has split his time between the left and right wings under Iraola this season, scoring nine goals and laying on five assists in 27 appearances.

Hughes’ watching brief

Links with a number of Bournemouth players are to be expected given Hughes’ ties to the club, but it is noteworthy that the Liverpool sporting director was in attendance in their 3-1 win at Southampton on Saturday.

Hughes watched on as goals from Dango Ouattara, Ryan Christie and Marcus Tavernier sealed a 12th league win of the season for the Cherries.

Semenyo assisted their third goal while midfielder Christie – interestingly a player Michael Edwards attempted to sign at Liverpool only to be pipped by Hughes at Bournemouth – also got an assist.