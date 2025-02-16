Mohamed Salah‘s influence will again be vital for Liverpool against Wolves this weekend, and he has an extra incentive to find the net.

The Reds welcome Wanderers to Anfield on Sunday afternoon, as they look to bounce back from the late disappointment at Everton in midweek.

One goal for Salah will see him record his joint-second highest tally of goals in a Premier League season, equalling the total of 23 in 2021/22.

Meanwhile, the next penalty that Salah takes will be his 50th for Liverpool. He has scored 41 of the previous 49.

Should the Reds score more than once in this game, they will set a new club record of 17 successive Anfield matches in which they have netted twice or more.

They currently share the record with the 1893/94 season.

Total Liverpool dominance in this fixture

Liverpool have won 15 of the last 16 Premier League encounters with Wolves – a run going back to January 2011.

The only time they have failed to win in that sequence saw them lose 3-0 at Molineux in February 2023, which was their heaviest since a 4-1 away loss in November 1980.

In the Premier League, Liverpool have won 17, drawn two and lost two of the 21 meetings.

At Anfield, since the inception of the competition in 1992, the Reds have won nine and lost one of the 10 clashes, winning each of the last seven.

Expect goals at Anfield

Not since November 1969 has there been a goalless draw at Anfield between Liverpool and Wolves.

Of the last 47 league goals scored in the fixture, the Reds have netted 37 of them.

No Liverpool player has ever scored a hat-trick against Wolves in any competition – the last man to score twice was Sadio Mane in the 2-0 victory in the final game of the 2018/19 season.

The Reds’ biggest league wins against Wanderers were both 6-0 – at Anfield in September 1963 and at Molineux in 1968.

Wolves are leaky in the second half

Only Leicester (32) have conceded more goals away from home than Wolves (28) this season.

They have also conceded 28 times in the second half of league games in 2024/25 to date – the most of any Premier League team going into this weekend’s fixtures.

Leicester have conceded 27 and Southampton 26.

That said, their goals conceded per game ratio is 1.5 under Vitor Pereira, compared to 2.5 under Gary O’Neil, which shows they are improving.

Wolves have won two of their 12 away games in the league this season, winning 4-1 at Fulham in November and 3-0 at Leicester the following month.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 27, Gakpo 16, Diaz 12, Jota 8, Nunez 6, Szoboszlai 5, Mac Allister 4, Elliott 3, Jones 3, van Dijk 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Konaté 2, Chiesa 1, Danns 1.

Wolves: Matheus Cunha 12, Strand Larsen 7, Goncalo Guedes 5, Ait-Nouri 4, Joao Gomes 3, Bellegarde 2, Doherty 2, Hwang Hee-chan, Rodrigo Gomes 2, Doyle 1, Lemina 1, Sarabia 1.

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).