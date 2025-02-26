With Liverpool fans bounding into the match against Newcastle holding a real hope of winning their 20th Premier League title, Arne Slot has delivered an inspirational message demanding they “dream.”

The Reds’ win over Man City took them 11 points clear at the top, having claimed a statement victory at the Etihad after worries had perhaps begun to arise due to winning just once in their previous four games.

While Arsenal still have a game in hand, their form isn’t showing any sign of putting together a title-worthy number of points, and Liverpool fans are feeling confident.

Slot has used his pre-Newcastle programme notes to call on Liverpool fans to dream for the good of the team.

The head coach said: “We should bear in mind that it was only last week after a couple of draws against Everton and Aston Villa and a tough, tough home game against Wolves that we were being questioned in some quarters.

“Our view on those results was different and that is why we also did not get drawn into the narratives that followed.

“It makes sense that the same applies even after what was admittedly an outstanding win away to Manchester City on Sunday. The exception that I would make to this is our fans.

“We do not just want you to dream, we need you to dream.

“This is a big part of what makes this club so special because it challenges the players and the staff to do everything that we possibly can to be the best that we can be.

“But it is important that you know that for us to stand any chance of living up to those hopes it takes an incredible amount of hard work every single day. There can be no let-up.”

Slot delivered these remarks but won’t actually be leading the Reds from the dugout at Anfield.

Both he and assistant Sipke Hulshoff have been banned for the next two domestic matches following their red cards at Goodison Park, meaning John Heitinga will take on the responsibility of touchline manager.

Meanwhile, Slot and Hulshoff will be in the stands, communicating wirelessly down to the dugout and offering their perspective from on high.