Liverpool assistant coach John Heitinga is set to lead Liverpool in the dugout for their next two domestic games, as a result of Arne Slot and Sipke Hulshoff‘s bans.

Former Everton player Heitinga joined Liverpool as an assistant coach in the summer and has now been thrust back into the spotlight.

Despite the announcement of Slot and Hulshoff’s suspensions coming on the day of the Newcastle game, the club will have had time to make arrangements, after being informed of the bans yesterday.

Heitinga is expected to be the lead figure in the dugout with the first team individual development coach, Aaron Briggs, and goalkeeping coach Fabian Otte among those in place to assist.

• READ HERE: Wrecking heads & 1-on-1s with Trent – How John Heitinga has become quietly key for Liverpool

Slot, meanwhile, will be sat in the stands, communicating with the bench via wireless communications.

This won’t be completely new to the team as they already had an experience of this when Slot was banned from the touchline for their 2-1 win at Southampton in December.

On that occasion, though, assistant coach Hulshoff was in the dugout, whereas he should also be in the stands with Slot at Anfield.

As both matches they are suspended for will be played at home, the same plans should remain in place for both, ensuring things are as smooth as possible for staff and players.

As well as communicating from the stands, Slot will be able to take on his post-match media duties, alleviating some of the added responsibility placed on Heitinga.

While we would, of course, prefer Slot to be on the touchline, it didn’t affect the players too much the last time it happened.

How did we reach this point?

• READ HERE: Slot BANNED for Liverpool vs. Newcastle with 2-match suspension confirmed

Slot was shown a red card in the aftermath of Liverpool’s controversial 2-2 draw against Everton at Goodison Park, with the FA subsequently charging him and assistant Hulshoff.

Both Slot and Hulshoff were charged with having “allegedly acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour” towards match officials.

An independent panel later heard the accounts of referee Michael Oliver and his team along with Slot, Hulshoff and Liverpool, who accepted the charges.

Slot will now miss the next two fixtures – with this his second suspension of the season – while Hulshoff will also miss two games.

Hulshoff would have been the man to lead in Slot’s absence, but his suspension has left third-in-command Heitinga to take on the head role.

Slot and Hulshoff’s bans only apply to domestic fixtures, so they will be in place as usual for next Wednesday’s Champions League match against PSG.