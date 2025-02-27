Liverpool will not believe until the Premier League title is mathematically won, says Dominik Szoboszlai, so what do they need to guarantee victory over Arsenal?

After extending their lead at the top of the table to 13 points – albeit having played a game more – with a 2-0 win over Newcastle, Szoboszlai was asked when the Reds will start to believe the title is theirs.

“Well after mathematically they have no chance to get us. We are really happy that we are 13 points clear, but we will focus on ourselves,” he told TNT Sports.

“Now we have the Champions League coming up, so we will have to focus on this as well, and then game by game we are looking forward to staying at the top.”

It is the mentality Arne Slot‘s players need and clearly it is one shared throughout the squad.

So what do Liverpool need to guarantee the title?

As it stands, Liverpool have 10 games left to play and Arsenal, their closest rivals for the title, have 11.

If Mikel Arteta’s side win all 11 of those games they would finish with a total of 87 points.

That means Liverpool currently need at least 88 points to guarantee the title.

Having already picked up 67 points, the Reds would need another 21 from their final 10 games to mathematically seal the title.

How can they get there?

At an average of 2.1 points per game, that is below the level they have operated at for the entirety of the league campaign so far (2.4 points per game).

Naturally the most straightforward route to ensuring that points total will be winning every game, but Liverpool could afford to lose three of those remaining 10 fixtures if they won the other seven.

Six wins and three draws would also guarantee the title, though the hypothetical scenario of winning only five of those games and drawing the rest would risk leaving it slightly out of their hands.

Are Arsenal really capable of winning their final 11 games?

Never say never, but it seems unlikely.

Their longest winning streak in all competitions stands at four games, which they have managed on four occasions, while their longest Premier League streak this season is three.

Arsenal have never won more than eight games in a row in all competitions under Arteta, and that run spanned two different seasons.

Arteta’s longest-ever winning streak in a single league campaign was eight in 2023/24.

This season Arsenal are averaging two points per game.

Liverpool host Arsenal in their third-last game of the Premier League season, with the fixture scheduled for the weekend of May 10/11.