Why Alisson is not in the Liverpool squad vs. Tottenham

Alisson was a surprise absentee when Liverpool’s squad was announced for the Carabao Cup semi-final against Tottenham, with Caoimhin Kelleher starting.

With Kelleher starting the second leg at Anfield, Liverpool’s No. 1 was notable in his absence from the squad entirely.

Watch Liverpool vs. Tottenham – Live Online Streams

Vitezslav Jaros, the 23-year-old backup, was named on the bench instead as Arne Slot made four changes to his side from the 2-0 victory at Bournemouth.

Given a trip to Championship strugglers Plymouth awaits at the weekend, Slot’s call to start Kelleher in this tie came as a surprise to many.

But according to Merseyside reporters including the Mail‘s Lewis Steele, there is no injury or illness for the Brazilian.

Alisson has simply been rested which, despite the significance of the occasion, is normal protocol when it comes to the Carabao Cup.

The 32-year-old did start the first leg in north London but that was only his second appearance in the competition throughout his entire time at Liverpool.

Slot has continued the trend overseen by Jurgen Klopp in using the Carabao Cup as a rotational competition, which means Kelleher’s start on Thursday night is his 18th in the cup.

That is second only to the Premier League during his run in Liverpool’s first team, with the Irishman making 23 starts in the top flight.

Liverpool’s other three changes from the weekend win at Bournemouth saw Conor Bradley replace the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones come in for Alexis Mac Allister and Darwin Nunez start up front instead of Luis Diaz.

The Reds suffered a 1-0 loss in the first leg at Tottenham but remained favourites before kickoff at Anfield, with Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou without 10 players due to injury.