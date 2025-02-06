Liverpool have a one-goal deficit to overturn from the first leg if they are to progress to the Carabao Cup final, and Arne Slot has made four changes to his lineup at Anfield.

The Reds are under the lights as they host Tottenham for a place in the final at Wembley against Newcastle on March 16, but there is a 1-0 score to turn around for Slot’s side.

In a welcome development, Liverpool’s injury list makes for positive reading. Only Trent Alexander-Arnold is sidelined – and he is expected to be out for days rather than weeks with a thigh issue.

It does mean there is an enforced change in the backline, but Slot has also made the call to start Caoimhin Kelleher over Alisson, who is not in tonight’s squad.

Conor Bradley takes over at right-back and joins Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

In midfield, Ryan Gravenberch will, again, assume the deep-lying role and is accompanied by Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Mohamed Salah remains an ever-present on the right wing and starts next to Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez to spearhead the attack, one that will hope to prey on Tottenham‘s injury crisis.

On his nine-man bench, Slot has the likes of Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa to turn to.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Substitutes: Jaros, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Mac Allister, Elliott, Diaz, Chiesa, Jota

Tottenham: Kinsky; Gray, Danso, Davies, Spence; Bissouma, Bentancur, Sarr; Kulusevski, Son, Richarlison

Substitutes: Austin, Porro, Cassanova, Olusesi, Bergvall, Reguilon, Moore, Ajayi, Tel