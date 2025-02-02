Ryan Gravenberch took up a different role in Liverpool’s 2-0 win at Bournemouth, with Arne Slot was explaining why it had to do with his two right-siders.

Liverpool overcame likely one of their toughest challenges of the season as they earned a 2-0 victory away to Bournemouth, who had gone into the tie on a 12-game unbeaten streak.

They were not without their flaws at Dean Court, particularly with the overlapping threat of Milos Kerkez and the constant presence of Antoine Semenyo on the left wing.

But Slot took measures to address this, with Gravenberch often shifting over to the right-hand side of the pitch out of possession to act as another shield for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

In his post-match press conference, the head coach was questioned on whether it was an intentional decision from himself, jokingly replying: “What do you think?”

“Not many things that we do are just by coincidence,” Slot explained.

“I think it’s clear that they have many good things this team, but their left full-back is definitely a threat going forwards.

“Mo Salah is an incredible player, but his main strength is not following the opposite full-back!

“But that’s not the only thing: we want to keep Mo as much as we can forward as well.

“It is a risk for every team that plays us if the left full-back goes. [Against Ipswich] the left full-back just wanted to go forward and then Mo was free in transition and it was a goal from Mo.

“But it’s clear that if you leave Trent constantly with Semenyo and Kerkez in a two-vs-one, that is not the best idea that I can come up with.”

Elsewhere in his press conference Slot was asked about transfer interest in Kerkez, and it is notable that Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Semenyo in the summer.

It stands to reason that Liverpool’s staff will have been clued up on the threat they offer, with the use of Gravenberch allowing the Reds to limit their impact.

Semenyo still had more touches than any other player in Saturday’s game (72) as well as the most touches in the box (15) and the most shots on goal (six), rattling Alisson‘s post with an effort in the first half.

But with Gravenberch producing the most defensive actions (16), recoveries (nine), successful tackles (four) and duels won (nine), the Dutchman clearly more than played his part in ensuring Liverpool emerged with three points.