Liverpool have kept Newcastle winless at Anfield in the Premier League since April 1994, and scoring the first goal on Wednesday will be key in extending their misery.

When scoring the first goal this season, Liverpool have won 17 of their 18 Premier League games.

On a grander scale, the Reds have lost only once in the last 91 league games in which they have scored the first goal.

When conceding the first goal of a league game during this campaign, however, they have won two of nine matches, drawing six and losing at home to Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have dropped just seven points from winning positions this season – the joint-second best in the league.

A big evening awaits to see who scores the first goal!

It is Mo’s world

Against teams managed by Eddie Howe, Mo Salah has 13 goals in 13 encounters, including four in the last two games.

Salah has scored 10 goals in 15 outings against the Magpies, averaging a goal every 118 minutes.

Should the Egyptian score one goal at Anfield, he will move into outright third-place on the club’s all-time goalscorers list with 242, surpassing Gordon Hodgson.

It does not stop there, he could score for Liverpool in a ninth successive appearance. He holds the club record of 10, set in 2021.

Still not finished! Two goals, on the other hand, will see him move into joint-fifth place on the Premier League’s all-time goalscorers list, alongside Sergio Aguero on 184.

He’s out of this world.

Anfield is no friend to Newcastle

Newcastle‘s only Premier League victory at Anfield came in April 1994, with Rob Lee and Andy Cole on target in the 2-0 win. That is their only clean sheet in the last 42 league visits to Anfield.

United have taken five points at Anfield in the league from a last possible 84 on offer (five draws, 23 defeats).

Eddie Howe has not fared much better as he has won one of 20 meetings with Liverpool as a manager, with 17 defeats and two draws. That victory came while with Bournemouth in December 2016.

Alexander Isak, who has found the net in both of his previous two Anfield visits, is the danger man for the visitors.

He has scored twice in three of his side’s last six league games. He has netted 18 times in his last 18 top-flight matches.

Kavanagh with the whistle

Chris Kavanagh is the referee for this fixture.

He has refereed Newcastle more times than any other club (30), but Liverpool have won more (16) under his watch than any other side.

Kavanagh is taking charge of the Magpies for the fourth time this season. He last took charge of a game at Anfield back in December, when Liverpool beat Man City 2-0.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 30, Gakpo 16, Diaz 13, Jota 8, Nunez 6, Szoboszlai 6, Mac Allister 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Elliott 3, Jones 3, Van Dijk 3, Konate 2, Chiesa 1, Danns 1

Newcastle: Isak 21, Gordon 9, Barnes 5, Murphy 6, Joelinton 4, Schar 4, Tonali 3, Willock 3, Guimaraes 2, Miley 2, Osula 1, Wilson 1, own goals 2

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).