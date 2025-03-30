Alexander Isak has been the subject of several transfer rumours in recent months, and Newcastle‘s stance has been clearly communicated following links to Liverpool emerging.

Isak is widely seen as currently the best striker in the Premier League, averaging a goal every 1.2 games in all competitions for Newcastle this season.

This has led to him being linked with a move to Liverpool, among others, but the Magpies have made their stance clear that they won’t be parting with their No. 14 this summer.

The Athletic‘s Newcastle correspondent, Chris Waugh, reported that the North East club are “adamant” Isak won’t be sold for big money this summer.

He wrote: “Newcastle are adamant that will not be the case, with the message from multiple senior figures being that Isak is not for sale.

“Even during their rush to satisfy PSR last summer — despite tentative enquiries from Chelsea — Newcastle never considered parting with the Swede.”

The club bought Isak from Real Sociedad for a club-record £63 million in 2022. He has since consistently shown attributes that have made him the most sought-after forward in English football.

“The club insist they are in a strong position to rebuff interest, too,” Waugh added.

“Isak still has three years remaining on his contract, and while talks about a new deal have been on hold, Newcastle intend to restart them during the off-season.

“They do not need to sell, nor do they want to, and the belief is it would take a bid well in excess of £100m for Isak to even begin to soften their position.”

Though Newcastle insist Isak isn’t for sale, a big bid, as Waugh alludes to, would force the club into a difficult decision. It would also indicate that the player wants a move.

Alexander Isak transfer links to Liverpool

With Darwin Nunez likely to leave at the end of the season and questions over Diogo Jota‘s future rife, Liverpool could look for a new centre-forward this summer.

As the form striker in the Premier League, Isak’s name has therefore been named in connection to the club.

The rumours were given more credence in February when the i Paper‘s Mark Douglas said the links “appear to have some substance.”

Since, the Athletic‘s David Ornstein has effectively confirmed Liverpool’s interest in the 25-year-old, naming Isak as “the only name I’ve personally heard of [in terms of attackers on their radar] so far.”

Though Liverpool are interested – who wouldn’t want Isak based on current form? – a move to Merseyside would still be a surprise given the huge asking price of potentially well over £100m.

It is a sum we aren’t used to seeing Liverpool consider, though they have shown willingness to spend when necessary, as seen when the Reds agreed a £111m fee for Moises Caicedo in 2023.