Alisson and Ibrahima Konate will be checked on by Liverpool’s medical staff after the pair were subbed off with suspected injuries on international duty.

Liverpool went into the international break with four players on their injury list and will hope to avoid any further setbacks ahead of the Merseyside derby.

But with World Cup qualifiers, UEFA Nations League knockouts and friendlies getting underway on Thursday, two new issues emerged.

The first came with Konate substituted at half-time during France’s 2-0 defeat to Croatia, with the national team’s official X account reporting that he “picked up a knock.”

It is unclear as to the severity of the issue or whether this is lost in translation, however, with it speculated elsewhere that the decision was performance-based.

This comes with L’Equipe describing Konate’s pairing with Arsenal centre-back William Saliba as the “duo from hell.”

Konate gave a penalty away early in the first half in Split, and though Andrej Kramaric missed the spot-kick, Croatia went into the break 2-0 up after goals from Anti Budimir and Ivan Perisic.

A further update is expected from the French Football Federation ahead of the second leg of their UEFA Nations League quarter-final on Sunday.

Later on Thursday night, Alisson started in Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Colombia but was forced off midway through the second half with a head injury.

Alisson involved in an awful collision with Davinson Sanchez! pic.twitter.com/vUKVtE9rBZ — All Things Brazil™ ?? (@SelecaoTalk) March 21, 2025

The 32-year-old – who conceded a goal from Luis Diaz to cancel out Raphinha’s penalty in the first half – suffered a clash of heads with Davinson Sanchez after punching clear a set-piece.

Brazil utilised their concussion substitution with Bento taking Alisson‘s place, in a 2-1 win decided by Vinicius Jr’s strike in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

Speaking after the game, Brazil national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar explained, per CNN Brasil: “Alisson suffered a head injury and was replaced due to a suspected concussion.

“We will now follow the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) protocol, and he will undergo the recommended imaging tests, a CT scan and then a diffusion MRI.

Alisson could sit out six days due to concussion protocol

“If all the tests are normal, we will proceed and perform a cognitive test. Then we will evaluate the player.

“If everything is normal, we will continue to monitor the situation over the next few days. Today, we will do the tests and all the necessary assessments.

“Alisson is normal, without any complaints. He did not report any fainting or memory loss. He thought he was a little slower.”

It is likely that Alisson will miss Brazil’s second World Cup qualifier of the break against Argentina on Tuesday night, though all being well he should have passed concussion protocol for Everton‘s visit to Anfield on April 2.