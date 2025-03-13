Andy Robertson has backed Liverpool to “bounce back” from the disappointment of being knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain.

Arne Slot‘s side are out of Europe after Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at Anfield, with penalties sending the visitors through to the quarter-finals.

Speaking to Amazon Prime after the game, Robertson gave an honest assessment, hailing the Reds’ effort levels.

“You know, we got the win last week without playing our best,” Robertson said.

“I thought we played so much better today, that’s football. You end up being on the wrong end of a result.

“I can’t question the effort or endeavour and everything we put into the game, it was just two really good teams going at it. When it goes to penalties, it’s always a lottery.

“I can’t be any prouder of the players and the effort we put in, it’s unfortunate that the efforts weren’t rewarded.”

Robertson felt that a lack of ruthlessness in the final third was ultimately Liverpool’s downfall on Tuesday, with six big chances created and none taken.

“Last week, a lot was said about them not taking their chances and today we never took our chances,” he added.

“Second half we kept pushing and pushing and pushing, but unfortanately, we couldn’t get back on level terms.

“We’ve got a lot to look back on and there will be a lot of positives from this game, but it’s a massive disappointment not going through.

“Finishing top of the group we got the toughest tie of the whole Champions League.

“PSG are a fantastic team and have got threats all over the pitch, and if they play to that level they should go far in the competition.

“But it wasn’t meant to be and we need to dust ourselves down. We’ve got a cup final on Sunday and then a big push for the Premier League after the internationals.

“We always bounce back, there’s a lot of tired legs in there, we need to recover properly and get ready to go, but we will be.

“Cup finals, we enjoy them, they’re the biggest games, and once we get that one out of the way, we’ll have had an intense period of time.

“The internationals and a little bit of a break, and then we go full throttle for the Premier League.”

While Liverpool weren’t at their best against PSG, Robertson can hold his head high, following an impressive individual display.

Sadly for the Scot, it was the third time he has lost on his birthday, which is cruel!

Robertson produced some inch-perfect delivery from out wide, with one cross leading to Jarell Quansah hitting the post, and he defended doggedly up against Bradley Barcola.

Much has been made of the 31-year-old’s form, with targets such as Milos Kerkez mentioned as long-term replacements, but he showed why he remains a good option for Liverpool.

His fighting spirit and quality will again be needed when the Reds take on Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday afternoon.