Andy Robertson has spoken honestly about his performances this season, saying he will prove wrong those who have ‘scapegoated’ him for Liverpool.

As one of Liverpool’s greatest-ever left-backs, Robertson has plenty of credit in the bank as the Reds seemingly stride towards their 20th league title.

Despite the likely major success come May, the Scotland captain has faced criticism this season as many deem him to be on the decline at 31 years old.

Robertson, however, wants to remain Liverpool’s first-choice on the left of the defence and believes he has been scapegoated to some extent this campaign.

Speaking to the Walk On magazine, he said: “A lot has probably been spoken about me this season, which is maybe something haven’t quite experienced in my time here.

“In one way it is pleasing because I’ve had seven years of kind of going under the radar, but probably this season there is a bit more spotlight on me and things like that. It’s part and parcel of football.

“The fact is that I’ve been the starting left-back for Liverpool for eight years. I’m very proud of that. It’s not easy to do that at a club of this size when they can go out and sign anyone in the world.

“I want to still be the starting left-back, but you’ve got to take it on the chin. If people want to criticise you then so be it.”

Robertson has started 24 of Liverpool’s 29 Premier League matches under Arne Slot and has been a generally consistent presence next to Virgil van Dijk.

There have been moments in the campaign, though, when the full-back has been a weak point, notably away to Arsenal and at home against Fulham.

Overall, however, Robertson has arguably been a steady figure in a strong side.

“I do believe that football’s getting a bit like that where people try to find scapegoats and maybe it’s been my turn, but if it’s my turn then it’s taken the spotlight off other players,” the 31-year-old commented.

“I’ve seen it happen to players before and I’ll see it happen to people in the future. Obviously it’s my turn and I just need to keep my head down and I need to keep working hard.

“The manager is helping us all the time and the coaches are too and I believe I’m in a good moment just now, which maybe isn’t getting any recognition. Which is fine, but sometimes when you make one mistake people jump on it and you just have to try to prove them wrong.

“I’ve made a couple of mistakes that’s been unlike me in certain situations, like the Fulham sending off. That wasn’t like me, but people look for a bigger issue that’s maybe not there.”

Most fans would agree that Robertson can continue to be a valuable asset for Liverpool. As a player known for his energy and running, though, it is only wise that the club plan cleverly for his eventual exit.

Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth has been the player most heavily linked in Robertson’s position, and it is thought he would cost Liverpool at least £40 million to acquire.