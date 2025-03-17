There were few redeeming features in Liverpool’s 2-1 Carabao Cup final loss to Newcastle, with Mohamed Salah hugely disappointing among others.

The Reds were outplayed and defeated at Wembley on Sunday, falling behind to a Dan Burn header before the break.

Alexander Isak doubled Newcastle‘s advantage in the second half, and while Federico Chiesa gave Liverpool hope in stoppage time, they never deserved to win.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

During one of the great individual seasons, Salah (3.8) got the joint-lowest rating for Liverpool.

The 32-year-old couldn’t get involved throughout, looking flatter than he has throughout the campaign.

Ian Doyle of the Echo said that Salah “can rarely have been so ineffective,” struggling to be involved in his side’s attacking play.

GOAL’s Mark Doyle described the Reds legend as “once again anonymous,” as was the case against Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the week.

Diogo Jota (3.8) was just as poor as Salah, as his below-par run of form continues.

Ryan Gravenberch (4.3) is fading as the season goes on and he really struggled on a bitterly disappointing afternoon for Liverpool.

Ian Doyle felt the Dutchman was “jaded both in mind and body” at Wembley, adding that it was a “worrying” performance.

Liverpool may have been awful, but Van Dijk (6.2) was good again, getting the highest rating after a solid showing.

Only Burn (nine) made more headed clearances than the skipper (eight), per FotMob, also making the most clearances (nine) of any Reds player.