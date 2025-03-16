Liverpool 1-2 Newcastle: Player Ratings

Liverpool were collectively and largely individually poor in their 2-1 defeat to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final.

Liverpool 1-2 Newcastle

Carabao Cup Final, Wembley Stadium

March 16, 2025

Goals: Burn 45′, Isak 52′; Chiesa 90+4

Caoimhin Kelleher (out of 10) – 6

Kelleher was picked ahead of Alisson, in what was a bold but correct decision by Arne Slot.

The Irishman did little wrong, barring one flap at a cross in the first half, making a good save to deny Alexander Isak at 2-0.

Jarell Quansah – 6

Coming in for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Quansah had a huge job filling the void left by one of Europe’s best full-backs.

While the youngster did his best, offering some powerful runs forward, he simply didn’t possess Alexander-Arnold’s creativity.

Solid enough defensively, though.

Ibrahima Konate – 6

Konate was tasked with keeping the in-form Alexander Isak quiet, and overall, he did well in that aspect of his game.

The Frenchman read the game well and was dependable alongside Virgil van Dijk, but some of his passing was disappointing.

That led to Slot substituting him before the hour mark.

Virgil van Dijk – 7

Van Dijk was looking to captain Liverpool to back-to-back Carabao Cup triumphs.

The skipper was his usual reliable self, making more headed clearances (eight) than any Reds player, and he was let down by others around him.

Even when Liverpool are woeful, it’s hard to fault Van Dijk too much.

Andy Robertson – 6

Robertson was arguably one of Liverpool’s more energetic players in what was an energy-less first half.

The Scot made two important blocks, having an entertaining tussle with Kieran Trippier, and others needed to show his level of fight.

Beaten too easily in the air by Jacob Murphy for Isak’s goal, though.

Ryan Gravenberch – 4

Gravenberch’s level has dropped of late, with a long and relentless season catching up with the 22-year-old. It certainly looks liked he’s been overplayed by the manager.

He struggled badly against an imposing Newcastle midfield, not playing with the quality and influence he did earlier in the season, before being moved to centre-back.

Gravenberch needs this 17-day break as much as anyone. A shame he’ll be playing for Netherlands during it, but the change of scenery may help.

Alexis Mac Allister – 5

Liverpool are tired at the moment and Mac Allister was a jaded figure against the Magpies.

He looked half a yard too slow, being outrun by Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton, and he lost Dan Burn for the opening goal.

One of the Argentine’s worst outings of the season.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 5

Szoboszlai has been as fit as any Liverpool player of late but a gruelling run of fixtures even looks to have caught up with him.

The Hungarian couldn’t gain control of the midfield, not offering enough creativity, and he ran down blind alleys too often.

Never stopped trying, though.

Mohamed Salah – 4

Salah has been unbelievable this season but he was horribly flat here, struggling to get involved.

Barring one outside-of-the-foot cross to Luis Diaz, he did nothing in the opening 45 minutes, although poor service didn’t help.

He was just as quiet after the break, too, touching the ball only once in the opposition box.

Luis Diaz – 5

Diaz started on the left wing, despite Cody Gakpo being in the squad.

In fairness to the Colombian, he was at least noticeable at times, looking to make something happen, but there was a lack of quality on show.

Got worse as the game went on, eventually being replaced by Harvey Elliott.

Diogo Jota – 4

Jota has looked out of sorts in recent weeks and this was another exceptionally anonymous performance from him.

The 28-year-old missed a good chance on the stroke of half-time, shanking a shot horribly, and he failed to hold the ball up effectively. Subbed.

Substitutes

Darwin Nunez (on for Jota, 56′) – 5

A poor touch when in a good position. Easily tackled. Then disappeared.

Curtis Jones (on for Konate, 56′) – 6

Created Liverpool’s best chance shortly after coming on. Then forced back into defence and lost his involvement.

Cody Gakpo (on for Mac Allister, 67′) – 5

Still looks far from 100 percent fit. Miles off it.

Federico Chiesa (on for Gravenberch, 74′) – 7 (Man Of The Match)

Gave Liverpool hope with a good finish in stoppage time – looked lively. Criminally underused.

Harvey Elliott (on for Diaz, 74′) – 6

Did little wrong and assisted the goal. Should have been playing more lately.

Subs not used: Alisson, Tsimikas, Endo, McConnell

Arne Slot – 4

It was a special day for Slot, who led Liverpool at Wembley in his first season as head coach.

Sadly, it turned into a nightmare afternoon for the Dutchman with the Reds completely off the boil throughout.

Newcastle simply wanted it more on the day, and Slot’s substitutions were a bit Brendan Rodgers in the FA Cup semi final, eg, desperate.

Have ever Liverpool failed to show up in a Cup final like this before? And how much of that is for the manager to blame for?

Get that Premier League title won and all will be forgotten, but this was a really poor day for the boss and his players.