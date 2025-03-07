Arne Slot has underlined that fewer injuries are not just a case of luck but also the measures you put in place to prevent them, perhaps a pointed message amid discourse from Arsenal this season.

The constant rhetoric surrounding Liverpool this season has been that they have benefited from few injuries to their squad and have taken advantage of the struggles of their rivals.

The Reds, however, have had 12 different players sidelined throughout the season for a combined 117 games – including key figures such as Alisson, Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

• READ: LFC injuries this season so far: 12 players out

Accusations of a ‘weaker’ league have been used by some to soothe themselves when they look at Liverpool’s position in the table, but Slot knows not everything has to do with luck.

Asked in his pre-Southampton press conference if he “thinks things have gone in Liverpool’s favour this season when you consider things like injuries to other teams,” Slot offered a brilliant response.

“If you think injuries are only luck or bad luck, then we’ve been lucky,” he started.

“But we’ve tried to believe in the fact that we try to prevent them from a certain way of working.

“So that we don’t have many injuries, I don’t see that as luck. I see this as, first of all, top professionals, our players do everything to stay fit. Second of all, great facilities and great staff.

“You need to show this over a longer period of time to consider it luck or bad luck. If we can continue doing this for years without many big injuries, then it’s also quality.

“Although you cannot go through a season in the Premier League, Champions League and all these cups we play in this country without any injuries.

“I’ve said it before, Diogo Jota has been out for three or four months without a start, Alisson has been out for weeks or maybe months, Trent has been out, Conor Bradley [as well].

“Joe Gomez is out now for three months, so we also have our injuries.

“You cannot go through a season without injuries, it is more the amount of injuries that you hopefully try to prevent.

“It could be luck, but I hope that we do things in the right way that it is not only luck but it is also doing things in the right way.”

Ruben Peeters, first-team lead physical performance coach, plays a significant role in keeping players fit and Liverpool have reaped the rewards of their work rather than relying on luck.

Perhaps others should look internally rather than consistently begrudging bad luck.