There has been a constant rhetoric throughout the season that Liverpool have been extremely lucky with injuries, but that is not entirely the case.

With Liverpool positioned at the top of the Premier League table, there have been plenty who have dismissed any injury absences for Arne Slot‘s side.

There has been a marked improvement after 22 players combined for 362 games missed last season, but that had to be the case under new management and a new-look medical department.

No player or club is immune from injuries, however, and throughout the 2024/25 season so far, the Reds have had 12 different players sidelined for a combined 113 matches.

Eleven senior players, meanwhile, have not missed a game due to injury – though five have been absent for at least one match due to either illness or suspension.

Diogo Jota has experienced the longest time out of the side with injury absences totalling 15 games, with Harvey Elliott (14), Federico Chiesa (14), Alisson (13) and Joe Gomez (13*) not far behind.

They are absences that Liverpool could have done without to key personnel, but so far it is a significant improvement after 670 combined games missed due to injury across the previous two seasons.

Ruben Peeters, first-team lead physical performance coach, has been a catalyst for change after boasting a record above 90 percent for player availability whilst with Slot at Feyenoord.

The pair are known to have a keen eye for detail, with Peeters consistently looking to find ways to optimise performance, whether that be through sleep or diet, among other things.

It is not by luck that Liverpool’s injuries have decreased, rather by design and the Reds are reaping the rewards.

Slot has prioritised a good night’s sleep by allowing players to stay at home the night before games at Anfield, while also working timely days off into the schedule and embracing rotation.

In January, Slot explained: “If you look back at our season, it has been almost every time after three or four or five weeks we gave them the break during the week when there was a League Cup or an FA Cup [game].

“If there was a moment for them to get some freshness back, we have always done that.”

While Arsenal will bemoan their torrid injury record this season, the overwhelming sense is that Liverpool have managed their squad with greater efficiency and the table is a reflection of that.