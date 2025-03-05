Arne Slot has his first taste of Champions League knockout action at Liverpool tonight, and he has made just one change to his side from the 2-0 win over Newcastle.

The Reds are in the French capital for the first leg of their last 16 tie, as the Premier League leaders meet the top of Ligue 1 – quite the reward for finishing first in the league phase!

Slot is back on the touchline as his ban only pertains to English competition, and he will be eager to see his side benefit from their seven-day break between games.

Alisson makes his sixth successive start behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson, who replaces Kostas Tsimikas.

Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have been retained in midfield on an important night at the Parc des Princes.

This leaves Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota as the options up front for Liverpool.

Cody Gakpo was a doubt for the matchday squad after another knock to his ankle and he sits this one out despite travelling.

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Barcola, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele

Substitutes: Safonov, Tenas, Kimpembe, Beraldo, Hernandez, Zaire-Emery, Mayuli, Doue, Lee, Mbaye, Ramos

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Jaros, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, McConnell, Jones, Nyoni, Elliott, Chiesa, Nunez

4 players at suspension risk

Four players are at risk of missing the second leg if they are booked in Paris.

That includes Ibrahima Konate, Alexis Mac Allister and Andy Robertson, along with Harvey Elliott.

Konate, Robertson and Elliott are already on two bookings from the league phase and those are not wiped for the knockouts despite the new format adding more games.

Mac Allister already missed the 1-0 win at Girona due to a yellow card suspension but will be handed an additional ban if he picks up his fifth booking of the tournament.

Under UEFA rules, yellow cards only expire after the quarter-final stage, which means those four players will remain at risk of a ban even if they avoid a booking at PSG.