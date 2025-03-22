Liverpool Legends won 2-0 at home to Chelsea Legends in front of an Anfield crowd of 58,865, with Peter Crouch stealing the show.

With the Reds’ current players off on international duty, it was the turn of the former heroes to take centre stage on Saturday.

That included Steven Gerrard, Sami Hyypia, Dirk Kuyt and Crouch, with the latter looking taller than ever in the pre-match team photo!

Gerrard couldn’t resist a kiss of the badge he wore so proudly during 17 legendary years in a Liverpool shirt.

Incredibly, Jay Spearing played for the Legends, as well as being registered for Liverpool’s U21s at the same time!

It was Crouch who opened the scoring with a towering second-half header, before celebrating in style and bringing back the robot.

Soon after, the former Liverpool striker doubled his side’s advantage, lofting a lovely finish into the Kop goal, once again looking delighted.

This was another great day in the name of the LFC Foundation, with profits from the game going to support the charity’s health programmes.

They are helping tackle health issues across the Liverpool City Region, providing physical and mental help for people of all ages.

LFC Legends first half XI: Dudek (Westerveld 18′), Biscan, Hyypia, Klavan, Kelly, Spearing, Sissoko (Dowie 33′), Babel, Vignal, Gerrard, Kuyt.

LFC Legends second half XI: Westerveld (James 63′), Kelly, Klavan, Aurelio, Gerrard, Benayoun, Gonzalez, Riera (Spearing 66′), Sinama-Pongolle, Cisse (Kuyt 82′), Crouch.