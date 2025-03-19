Darwin Nunez has admitted that playing for Uruguay this month comes as an opportunity to “forget a little about” Liverpool amid what is a rocky season for the striker.

Liverpool endured a week to forget just before the international break, and have 17 days between their trip to Wembley and their return against Everton in the Premier League on April 2.

It affords little rest as 20 senior players were called up to represent their country but it does offer a mental reprieve ahead of the run-in, which Nunez is evidently embracing.

After landing in Uruguay ahead of their two games this month, Nunez spoke to the media, including El Pais, about his call-up and why it is important to him.

He responded: “To forget a little about what’s happening there (Liverpool), and besides, there’s nothing more beautiful for a player than wearing your country’s jersey.”

An honest admission from a player who has had a tumultuous season, which has seen his work rate questioned and his starting chances diminish under Arne Slot.

The frustration at his form was summed up when he said “the ball doesn’t want to go in,” but that did not then see him shy away from taking responsibility for his performances.

“I know I’m not performing as well as I should,” he admitted. “It’s difficult because when you’re doing well, like when I came on against PSG (in France), your confidence changes with the idea of being able to break it in the next match.

“But then you get a slump, and I’m always there to help my teammates come back to the national team.

“I’m happy thinking about the national team, enjoying every minute with it.

“These are moments that one goes through in football, and as I said recently, I’m not someone who throws in the towel because they don’t play, but rather I’m going to keep working so I can play.”

Nunez has seven goals and five assists in 40 appearances for the Reds this season, which could prove his last at Anfield amid a growing sense that he is not the No. 9 best-suited for Slot moving forward.

He has battled with confidence from the start but he makes a valid point that this next fortnight will afford him and others the chance for a mental reset before returning to fight for the league.

Nunez is very much a confidence player and the hope is Marcelo Bielsa and Co. can restore some of his belief when they face Argentina (March 21) and Bolivia (March 25).