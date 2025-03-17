The message within the Liverpool squad was clear despite a “difficult and disappointing week,” with Virgil van Dijk among those vowing to “bounce back.”

After bowing out of the Champions League to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, the Reds went on to slip up in the Carabao Cup final with defeat to Newcastle.

It was a deserved loss at Wembley, with Arne Slot‘s side far from good enough, and the campaign now rests on clinching the Premier League title.

That is likely, given they hold a 12-point lead over Arsenal with nine games to play, but the mood around the club after Sunday’s defeat does not reflect that.

Rightly so, with Van Dijk one of those to take to Instagram to vent his frustration at the week just gone while insisting Liverpool will “bounce back.”

“First of all congratulations to everyone at Newcastle United,” the captain wrote.

“It’s been a difficult and disappointing week for us, and it’s very hard for me to put it in to words right now.

“Only thing I can say is that we want to bounce back, and we will! See you after the international break.”

Another of the most senior players in Slot’s squad, Andy Robertson, took a similar stance to Van Dijk, admitting that Liverpool were “second best” – but pledged to “come back stronger.”

“We have had a lot of good days this season but yesterday was certainly not one of them!” he wrote.

“Second best but we will take the knock and look to come back stronger.

“Best way to do that is everyone sticking TOGETHER. Still so much to play for, see you after the break.”

Diogo Jota was among the worst performers against Newcastle, producing another abject display up front, and he conceded it was “not good enough.”

But the objective remains the same for Liverpool as the Portuguese renewed his focus to “fight for the league.”

His post reads: “Not good enough today! A very disappointing week for everyone that supports Liverpool…

“We will be back soon to fight for the league.”

Liverpool’s push for the league title will not resume until next month, with a 17-day gap in fixtures coming with the international break.

They will then host Everton at Anfield on April 2, with the hope being that time away from club duties allows for a much-needed reset after two cup exits.