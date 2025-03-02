Liverpool fans may be surprised to learn of the role Adrian is playing at his new club, including a start in a shock 2-1 victory over Real Madrid on Saturday.

Adrian, now 38, left Anfield after five years last summer to rejoin boyhood side Real Betis, signing a two-year contract with the Spanish club in July.

That saw him come up against Liverpool in a pre-season friendly at Anfield soon after, before settling into a familiar role as backup to first-choice stopper Rui Silva.

But with Silva joining Sporting CP in January the decision was made to put faith in the veteran as Betis’ new starting goalkeeper.

Adrian has now started the last seven games in LaLiga and has helped Betis to a three wins in their last three league fixtures – including Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Real Madrid.

Ex-Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco assisted the equaliser from Johnny Cardoso to cancel out Brahim Diaz’s opener, before scoring himself from the spot and celebrating with a knee slide which, after the game, he insisted meant no ill will to his former club.

It was a win that marked manager Manuel Pellegrini’s first over Real Madrid since 2012 – having faced the champions on 12 occasions in between.

There were few standout moments for Adrian, in truth, with Betis limiting the threat to his goal as they dominated in almost every position on the pitch.

Per FotMob, the game ended with an xG result of 2.39-1.13, Betis having 18 shots to their opponents’ nine and three big chances to one.

Adrian had the fewest touches of any starting player (26) and completing 14 of his 18 attempted passes (78%) but was still vital to the cause as he and his teammates celebrated a memorable win.

“Let the rhythm not stop! Let’s go Real Betis!” he wrote on X.

“Great game, victory against Real Madrid and nine out of nine. Magical night under the rain in our temple. We continue!”

The result leaves Betis sixth in LaLiga while Real Madrid – who have won only one of their last five in the league – are third, two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who they face in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday.