Federico Chiesa is “very happy” at Liverpool and is “there to have his say,” says the striker’s father, with the international break bringing extra training work.

Chiesa scored Liverpool’s most recent goal, a decisive final in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, but it came as a rarity in a difficult campaign.

His situation could change during the final nine games of the season, but Chiesa is already been touted with a move away from Anfield in the summer.

But speaking to Tuttosport, in quotes carried by Football Italia, the 27-year-old’s father, former Italy striker Enrico Chiesa, insisted he is “very happy” at the club.

“Federico is very happy at Liverpool, he is at a top club that is leading the Premier League and now we hope he can win the title!” Chiesa Sr. said.

“He is there to have his say, he has a great opportunity.”

Chiesa is yet to start a game in the Premier League and has only started in two of his 11 appearances for Liverpool’s first team so far.

That could understandably cause frustration in a player who was not long ago considered one of the standout attacking talents in Europe – winning the Euros with Italy in 2020.

But his father has stressed that the mentality stays the same: “I told him over the summer what I’ve been saying since he was a kid, because the truth is, until the age of 15, he didn’t really play that often.

“When he’d ask what he should do, I told him to keep training, don’t give up, make sure you are ready when the moment comes.”

Clearly that paid off in the closing minutes against Newcastle, while there have been other promising cameos from the No. 14 which have convinced many he is worthy of a more prominent spot.

“Regrets are just alibis for losers”

While a summer transfer still cannot be ruled out, Chiesa’s father said he had no regrets over his departure from Juventus.

“Regrets are just alibis for losers. No, there are no regrets,” he concluded.

Chiesa was Liverpool’s only fit senior outfield player not called up for international duty this month, which has allowed him to return to Italy.

The work has not stopped, however, with the forward sharing an image of him training in Liverpool kit under the Dolomites on Instagram on Sunday.