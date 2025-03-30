Liverpool midfielder James Balagizi was anticipated to be in contention for a loan in the second half of the season, but he’s only now made a long-awaited return from injury.

In the absence of a competitive academy fixture, Liverpool under-21s faced Blackburn in a friendly on Saturday, beating the visitors 2-1.

The friendly took place in Kirkby and was notable for the return of Balagizi, who scored on his first appearance since December.

In general, though, this has not been a good season for the 21-year-old.

After failing to make an impression at Wigan and Kilmarnock during his two loan spells last campaign, he came back to Merseyside in the summer but has failed to kick on.

Due to a hamstring injury, the midfielder has played just twice competitively for the under-21s this season, but Saturday’s friendly showed promising signs as he scored and played 90 minutes for the first time since early September.

The former England youth international started in midfield with Tommy Pilling and Kieran Morrison, behind a strong attacking trio of Trent Kone-Doherty, Rio Ngumoha and Ranel Young.

Some nice link-up play between Balagizi and Morrison led to Young‘s opener 20 minutes in, and Liverpool continued to apply pressure, eventually getting a second through Balagizi just before half time.

Ngumoha was the provider as he crossed from the left for his teammate to strike “an angled finish,” as Liverpoolfc.com put it.

Almost immediately after the break, Blackburn’s Joe Boggan pulled one back, but Liverpool continued to play well and could have scored more if not for Morrison and Kone-Doherty missing their opportunities.

There are just three Premier League 2 games remaining for the under-21s this season.

Next up is a trip to Brighton on April 6, before a home match against Leeds on April 13 and an away game at Aston Villa on April 18 close out the season.

As for Balagizi, Saturday’s performance was a positive step but the chance of a first-team breakthrough at Liverpool may have passed him by.

As clubs in the Football League and beyond assess their options heading into the summer, Balagizi could seek a new loan or permanent transfer.

Liverpool U21s: Misciur; Mabaya, Pinnington, Nallo, Laffey (Spearing 80′); Pilling, Balagizi (Onanuga 65′), Morrison; Kone-Doherty (Ahmed 80′), Ngumoha (Cannonier, 46) Young (Figueroa 75′)

Next Match: Brighton U21s (A) – Premier League 2 – Sunday, April 6, 4pm (BST)