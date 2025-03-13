Harvey Elliott has barely been used this season but in recent weeks has become more influential from the bench, with his attitude to the role worth applauding.

With only 10 games left in the season, Elliott has only clocked 567 minutes on the pitch for Arne Slot‘s Liverpool.

But the 21-year-old has still chipped in with four goals in his 20 appearances, with only Darwin Nunez (22) and Wataru Endo (20) coming off the bench more often than his 16 times.

Three of those goals and one assist have come in the last 10 games, at an average of a goal contribution every 79 minutes in that time, including the first-leg match-winner against PSG.

Elliott was also influential as a half-time change in the 3-1 comeback win over Southampton, and in an interview with The Anfield Wrap he was asked if he felt those performances have lifted him up Slot’s substitute pecking order.

“I’m not sure really, that’s a question to ask him!” he laughed.

Though the 21-year-old has spoken frankly on a number of occasions of the frustration at going largely unused, as he continued his reply Elliott showed the attitude needed as a go-to substitute.

“All I can do is just be ready, whether it’s a start, whether it’s coming off the bench, five, 10 minutes, 45 minutes,” he explained ahead of the Carabao Cup final.

“You don’t know as a player, you just need to be ready at all costs.

“I think every player wants to start a game, especially these kinds of games because it’s a cup final, but at the same time we’re a team.

“Everyone’s played a part in getting to where we are, getting to this final, it’s just about staying focused, staying ready.

“You can’t get too worked up and angry, because the manager makes the decisions and that’s final. He’s the boss.

“It’s just about doing your bit for the team.

“It’s a hard thing to understand and get your head around, but as much as you want to be annoyed, as frustrated as you are, you can’t let it affect you, you can’t let it get the better of you.

“You just need to be the team player and if you’re needed to come on and influence the game, I feel like that’s what I try and do each and every game I play.”

Elliott is likely to be named on the bench again as Liverpool face Newcastle in the final of the Carabao Cup on Sunday, but there is every chance Slot turns to him at Wembley.

If he does get onto the pitch the head coach should now have every confidence his No. 19 can deliver when required.