Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite is still on Liverpool’s radar ahead of the summer transfer window, with claims he could now consider a transfer.

Branthwaite, who has been with Everton since 2020, has been linked with Liverpool on a number of occasions in recent years, with it known he is admired among their recruitment setup.

That saw odds slashed over a move to Anfield last summer, only for Everton to deny any contact with their city rivals and the player himself to be described as “bemused” by the story.

Nevertheless Liverpool’s interest remains, according to Sky Sports, with reporter Lyall Thomas claiming they are among the clubs to have “tracked” the 22-year-old this season.

Man United, who saw two bids rejected just under a year ago, have also scouted Branthwaite along with Man City, Tottenham and Real Madrid.

England snub could prompt Branthwaite move

The youngster’s latest omission from the England setup – which this month was given new significance as it was the first squad under new head coach Thomas Tuchel – is expected to see him consider his future at Everton.

“Whether playing for a club competing towards the top of the Premier League would increase his England chances is now expected to come into the centre-back’s thinking,” Sky Sports’ report explains.

Everton are “braced for more interest” and though Branthwaite has an option in his contract to extend it by a further year to 2028, the Blues “would face a difficult task competing with the financial muscle of those clubs.”

Branthwaite has further experience with loans at Blackburn and most notably PSV Eindhoven, where he was teammates with Cody Gakpo during the 2022/23 season.

His strong performances for a hit-and-miss Everton side now improving under David Moyes have clearly not been enough to pique the interest of Tuchel.

Quansah situation sums up transfer motives

Instead he was part of the England U21s squad this month, starting in a 4-2 win over Portugal on Monday evening after coming off the bench in Friday’s 5-3 loss to France.

Meanwhile, Jarell Quansah was named in Tuchel’s first England selection and made the bench for the senior side’s 3-0 win over Latvia.

This comes despite the 22-year-old playing almost half the amount of minutes as Branthwaite this season, which perhaps sums up the predicament facing the Everton centre-back heading into the summer.

Liverpool are widely expected to sign a new central defender in the next transfer window, with Bournemouth‘s Dean Huijsen another linked.

Interestingly, both Huijsen and Branthwaite are typically left-sided centre-backs, which indicates that either could be considered as a long-term or – if he fails to agree a new contract – even immediate successor to Virgil van Dijk.

No player has transferred directly between Liverpool and Everton since Abel Xavier in 2002, with Nick Barmby the only other in the Premier League era.