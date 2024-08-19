The weekend saw odds of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite joining Liverpool this summer drop to as low as 2/1, with sources from Goodison Park responding.

A strange story emerged over the weekend as odds were slashed over Branthwaite making the move across Stanley Park before next Friday’s transfer deadline.

Those dropped to as low as 2/1, with a move to known suitors Man United priced at 7/1, though odds of the 22-year-old staying at Everton remained at a more likely 2/5.

It left Liverpool supporters to ponder a surprise deal for the England international, made more feasible given the developments over Joe Gomez‘s future.

However, sources at Everton have insisted there has been “zero contact” with Liverpool over a transfer with both the club and those close to Branthwaite himself “left bemused” by the story.

That is according to the Liverpool Echo, who report that Everton had been “left in the dark” over claims their No. 32 could join the Reds.

After odds plummeted it was speculated that those with information of the proposed deal had placed high-value bets on it going through.

A link was made with Arne Slot‘s odds of becoming Liverpool head coach dropping considerably shortly before reports of the club’s interest emerged.

But that is seemingly not the case this time around, with Everton and Branthwaite’s camp “unaware where such speculation has come from.”

Everton have already rejected two bids for their prized asset this summer, with Man United seeing offers worth £45 million and £50 million turned down before they opted to sign Leny Yoro instead.

Liverpool are known to hold a long-standing interest in Branthwaite, dating back to his time at Carlisle and continuing despite the slim chance of a direct move from Everton.

But there is no indication that they would target a deal for the young left-sided defender this summer, particularly given the fees required.

According to the Guardian‘s Andy Hunter, reporting back in July, Everton value Branthwaite at £70 million.