LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 24, 2024: Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 244th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. Everton won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Everton have now responded after Jarrad Branthwaite to Liverpool odds slashed

The weekend saw odds of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite joining Liverpool this summer drop to as low as 2/1, with sources from Goodison Park responding.

A strange story emerged over the weekend as odds were slashed over Branthwaite making the move across Stanley Park before next Friday’s transfer deadline.

Those dropped to as low as 2/1, with a move to known suitors Man United priced at 7/1, though odds of the 22-year-old staying at Everton remained at a more likely 2/5.

It left Liverpool supporters to ponder a surprise deal for the England international, made more feasible given the developments over Joe Gomez‘s future.

However, sources at Everton have insisted there has been “zero contact” with Liverpool over a transfer with both the club and those close to Branthwaite himself “left bemused” by the story.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 24, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) is challenged by Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 244th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. Everton won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

That is according to the Liverpool Echo, who report that Everton had been “left in the dark” over claims their No. 32 could join the Reds.

After odds plummeted it was speculated that those with information of the proposed deal had placed high-value bets on it going through.

A link was made with Arne Slot‘s odds of becoming Liverpool head coach dropping considerably shortly before reports of the club’s interest emerged.

But that is seemingly not the case this time around, with Everton and Branthwaite’s camp “unaware where such speculation has come from.”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 9, 2024: Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite applauds the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Everton FC at Old Trafford. Man Utd won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Everton have already rejected two bids for their prized asset this summer, with Man United seeing offers worth £45 million and £50 million turned down before they opted to sign Leny Yoro instead.

Liverpool are known to hold a long-standing interest in Branthwaite, dating back to his time at Carlisle and continuing despite the slim chance of a direct move from Everton.

But there is no indication that they would target a deal for the young left-sided defender this summer, particularly given the fees required.

According to the Guardian‘s Andy Hunter, reporting back in July, Everton value Branthwaite at £70 million.

