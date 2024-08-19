Joe Gomez is weighing up his future at Liverpool ahead of a possible move this summer, and four rejected bids for Crystal Palace‘s Marc Guehi could open doors.

Left out of Liverpool’s travelling squad for the 2-0 win over Ipswich on Saturday, it was soon reported that Gomez was omitted after talks over his future.

The 27-year-old has decided to consider his options ahead of another campaign that would see him fourth in the pecking order at centre-back, with a number of clubs interested.

One of those is Newcastle, who already came close to signing Gomez earlier in the summer as part of Liverpool’s £75 million agreement for Anthony Gordon.

Newcastle have courted Palace defender Guehi in recent weeks, but have now seen four bids for the England international rejected.

According to the Mail‘s Craig Hope and Sami Mokbel, the fourth unsuccessful offer was worth up to £65 million, with Palace turning it down and making Guehi their captain for Sunday’s 2-1 loss at Brentford.

That could now see Newcastle turn back to Gomez, with the Mail also reporting that they are “monitoring” Liverpool’s No. 2 alongside their interest in Guehi.

Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are currently out with long-term injuries and Fabian Schar was sent off in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Southampton, meaning Dan Burn and Lloyd Kelly are Eddie Howe’s only senior options at present.

It is widely reported that Newcastle are seeking a new regular starter at centre-back and it remains to be seen whether they will now go back in for Guehi.

The surprise availability of Gomez could clearly change things, and Newcastle were previously willing to pay £45 million for Liverpool’s longest-serving player.

That fee was agreed with the Reds and it is likely that would be their price tag for any subsequent deal before next Friday’s transfer deadline.

Liverpool’s centre-back options

If Gomez does leave Liverpool within the next 12 days, it remains to be seen whether a new centre-back will be targeted – with the Reds themselves known to hold an interest in Guehi in the past.

Sepp van den Berg would be the likely in-house replacement, with a host of clubs in England, the Netherlands, Germany and Italy interested in the Dutchman but with no offers close to his £20 million valuation.

Nat Phillips remains on the books but will be moved on this summer if offers arrive, as will Rhys Williams who was not involved at all in pre-season.

Billy Koumetio has already departed on a permanent deal to join Dundee, while 17-year-old Amara Nallo is highly rated but will spend the campaign as part of the U21s along with the likes of Wellity Lucky and Carter Pinnington.

Liverpool are expected to sell a number of youngsters before deadline day, with another who impressed in pre-season now made available.